Home design inspiration: A family room that does double duty as an office

1 The traditional wood coffee table is a foil to the room’s clean lines and airy feel. “The piece creates a sense of history by infusing some age, and the wood tones help ground the seating area,” Chiappone says.

When Jocelyn Chiappone’s clients decided to upgrade the dated family room in their Jamestown, Rhode Island, home with a more sophisticated style once their daughters were in college, they had a few big asks. In addition to offering comfortable seating for watching TV, lounging, and reading, the room had to double as an office. Chiappone, principal of Newport-based Digs Design Company, tackled the room’s long, narrow shape by anchoring one end with built-ins. The custom cabinetry is not only packed with function — the left side houses A/V equipment and a printer, the right hides a desktop and slide out computer tray — it’s also a beautiful focal point.

2 Patterned throw pillows in shades consistent with the room’s neutral color scheme accent the white linen sectional. Chiappone notes that the trick to mixing patterns is to vary their scales.

3 Wallpaper by designer Meg Braff establishes the room’s chinoiserie theme. Sticking to a two-tone palette in the space ensures a chic and serene feel even though it covers all four walls.

4 A brass pendant light with clear glass shade adds sparkle and glamour. The stacked circle design is another layer of pattern.

5 The custom built-ins’ curved lines echo the soft, feminine feel of the wallpaper. Inlaid painted cane screens lighten the effect. “Large solid doors would have felt heavy,” the designer says.

6 The fretwork chair reinforces the wallpaper’s chinoiserie motif while providing sharp-edged contrast to the sinuous pattern. The piece works as the desktop that’s tucked into the cabinetry, or as additional seating.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.