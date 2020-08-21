Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Psychologist Nicholas Mian’s sage reflections on helping reframe a child’s boredom at home was indeed timely (“The Beauty of Boredom,” July 19). Listless spells can goad curiosity, self-directed learning, and play. As a wag once quipped, “Folks might learn a lot more if they weren’t so darn busy.”

Orleans





Setting aside Mian’s convoluted premise — that his family’s lives “became severely constrained” with his kids having “so much unscheduled time on their hands” — I’m still disappointed in his assessment of his situation. We agree on one point: When your a child expresses boredom, it’s not the parent’s job to stage a one-man play for their entertainment. But that does not preclude parents from making suggestions (It’s raining? Build a pillow fort. Read a book! Have a tea party.) and/or participating. I’d hoped he’d have signed off by saying something along the lines of, “Now I’m getting my boots and joining my daughter in the rain” or, “I can’t wait to tell her how proud I am that she followed her heart to something fun.” Don’t teach your children that fun is for kids, not for adults. Who’d want to grow up in a world like that?

Lori Larsen

Advertisement

Mansfield





As I read Mian’s piece, I was reminded of something I read when our son was a child. The advice: If your child is doing nothing, leave him alone. He may be thinking.

Susan Aramayo

Attleboro





Safeguarding Memories

Thank you, Rachael Allen, for a wonderful story about your grandfather, Pasquale Fronduto (Connections, July 19), and for being wise enough to have a weekly appointment with him to record your family history, and to let him know he matters to you.

Julia Ashbrook

Chillicothe, Missouri





Siding With Science

Thank you to Dr. William G. Kaelin Jr. for a truly enlightening Perspective essay on how uncertainties in scientific knowledge are exploited by vested interests to further their own selfish interests (“The War on Science Is Helping COVID-19 Win,” July 26). He lays bare the outsize role played by right-wing media, in particular the original “fake news” site, Fox News, and its myriad of loudmouthed hosts in sowing mistrust in the gullible public for a few more points in the ratings. Let us not forget that the victory of science over theology and the church during the Renaissance eventually led to great advances in science and engineering, overcoming threats posed by several serious diseases, and ushering prosperity.

Advertisement

Rajesh Beri

Westford





Undermining science is just one of several successful efforts by the current administration to marginalize and make suspect many US institutions whose purpose is to support and protect scientific findings. We recall President Trump saying that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word over our intelligence services; when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was pressured to change its weather forecast to include Alabama [in the path of Hurricane Dorian]; when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently adjusted its guidelines for school reopening, et cetera.

Clara Estow

Westport





As a scientist with a PhD, I’m firmly in the data-based camp for presenting information and realizing new data may alter it. The issue of trust is paramount, however, and initially telling people not to wear masks because they weren’t necessary — rather than the truth that they were needed for health care workers due to incompetent planning — was an egregious lie in my opinion. I suspect most people were puzzled as to whether masks were needed to protect health care workers or to protect their patients. That issue has continued to be blurred by health care worker deaths due to inadequate personal protective equipment.

Advertisement

Stephen Golder

Falmouth





Housing Issues

I am disappointed by your July 26 home design cover (Your Home: Design Refreshers). With millions unemployed and facing eviction and homelessness, in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, featuring (another) set of renovations for only the wealthy seems to be sorely out of touch with most people’s reality today.

Wendy Worell

Gloucester





Barking Up the Wrong Tree?

I read Miss Conduct’s answer about petting the unleashed dog (July 26). I wanted to let Robin Abrahams know that she missed an opportunity to inform readers about leash laws in Massachusetts. The letter writer was lucky that the dog who approached her/him was friendly. If you have ever been chased by an aggressive, unleashed dog, as I have been, her advice might have been very different.

Martha H. Testa

Brockton

Miss Conduct seems to be laying the blame completely on the petter, and this is where I part ways. I agree with the letter writer: If the owner did not want his dog touched, then it should have been leashed. If he wants to give his dog a bit of freedom, then he should use a retractable leash, ensuring he maintains control of his dog, his rules, and his feelings.

Advertisement

Maria Jordan

Lawrence





All my 86 years, I’ve always thought etiquette (even common sense) required one to ask a dog owner, “May I pet your dog?” before doing so. Even pre-COVID-19, would you touch a person, their child, or their possessions without permission? Plus, that happy doggy smile might mean only that said dog is looking forward to your hand as a snack. Hopefully, just kidding about the snack.

Barbara Santosuosso

Arlington

__________

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.