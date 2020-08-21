For sale: Boston-area condos with sleeping lofts

CONDO FEE $382 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $345,000 in 2016

PROS The windows in this first-floor Industrie Lofts corner unit stretch from the polished concrete floors toward the towering 20-foot ceilings. The kitchen at left features stone counters, two-toned cabinetry, and a breakfast island with industrial pot rack overhead. Sliders open to a balcony off the dining area. At right, the living area includes a second balcony and a pair of office nooks. A wrought-iron spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine bedroom with sitting area. The modern bath, off the entry hallway, features a stacked washer and dryer. The unit includes a deeded garage parking spot and shared roof deck. CONS A spiral staircase can prove tricky.

Jeffrey Bowen, Boston Harbor Real Estate, 781-201-9488, bostonjeff.com

376 Marlborough Street #4, Back Bay. Handout

$549,000

376 MARLBOROUGH STREET #4 / BACK BAY

SQUARE FEET 320

CONDO FEE $179 a month

BEDROOMS 0 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $500,000 in 2018

PROS This south-facing studio is on the second floor of an 1880 Back Bay brownstone. The main living area impresses with hardwood floors and high ceilings, plus a chandelier overhead, built-ins flanking the fireplace, and Victorian-sized windows with views of the Prudential tower. The compact kitchen has been remodeled with stainless appliances, quartzite counters, and a marble tile backsplash. A sleeping loft over the walk-in closet fits a queen bed; the custom staircase is also a clever dresser, with drawers built into the risers. The new bath sports a custom brass sink and fixtures, marble tile, and a step-in shower. CONS Excluding the sleeping alcove, this studio is a tight 297 square feet.

Elad Bushari, Compass, 617-450-0900, bostonrealestate.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.