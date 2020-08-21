fb-pixel;
On the Block

For sale: Boston-area condos with sleeping lofts

These units in Chelsea and the Back Bay are ideal for those who like to climb into bed, literally.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated August 21, 2020, 34 minutes ago
950 Broadway #3, Chelsea.
950 Broadway #3, Chelsea.handout

$500,000

950 BROADWAY #3 / CHELSEA

SQUARE FEET 1,147

CONDO FEE $382 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $345,000 in 2016

PROS The windows in this first-floor Industrie Lofts corner unit stretch from the polished concrete floors toward the towering 20-foot ceilings. The kitchen at left features stone counters, two-toned cabinetry, and a breakfast island with industrial pot rack overhead. Sliders open to a balcony off the dining area. At right, the living area includes a second balcony and a pair of office nooks. A wrought-iron spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine bedroom with sitting area. The modern bath, off the entry hallway, features a stacked washer and dryer. The unit includes a deeded garage parking spot and shared roof deck. CONS A spiral staircase can prove tricky.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Bowen, Boston Harbor Real Estate, 781-201-9488, bostonjeff.com

376 Marlborough Street #4, Back Bay.
376 Marlborough Street #4, Back Bay.Handout

$549,000

376 MARLBOROUGH STREET #4 / BACK BAY

SQUARE FEET 320

CONDO FEE $179 a month

BEDROOMS 0 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $500,000 in 2018

PROS This south-facing studio is on the second floor of an 1880 Back Bay brownstone. The main living area impresses with hardwood floors and high ceilings, plus a chandelier overhead, built-ins flanking the fireplace, and Victorian-sized windows with views of the Prudential tower. The compact kitchen has been remodeled with stainless appliances, quartzite counters, and a marble tile backsplash. A sleeping loft over the walk-in closet fits a queen bed; the custom staircase is also a clever dresser, with drawers built into the risers. The new bath sports a custom brass sink and fixtures, marble tile, and a step-in shower. CONS Excluding the sleeping alcove, this studio is a tight 297 square feet.

Elad Bushari, Compass, 617-450-0900, bostonrealestate.com


Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.