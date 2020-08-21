What should a biological mother of the groom wear to the wedding to not upstage the adoptive mom?

My son is planning his wedding (assuming things are under control by then!). I’m searching online for the perfect mother of the groom dress, but I’m not his legal mother. Should I forgo any fancy mother of the groom dress in favor of blending into the background in a little black dress and allow his legal (adoptive) mom to enjoy the mother of the groom role alone?

K.N. / Seattle

Mathematically, while Fancy Mother of the Groom Dress (FMGD) > Little Black Dress (LBD), the relationship between (Legal Mother) FMGD and (Not Legal Mother) LBD cannot be determined as long as the values of LM and NLM remain unknown. In other words, your idea of a Little Black Dress of invisibility might actually be juicier than the other mother’s idea of a Fancy Mother of the Groom Dress. People wear an amazing variety of things to weddings. Choose something comfortable that makes you feel strong and authentically yourself, with a piece of jewelry or accessory that represents your highest values or a cherished aspect of your identity.

But this is about more than the dress. Talk to your son about what role he envisions for you. Get the short version of your story, and your preferred terminology, ready. And then have a wonderful time. You obviously made some very hard decisions, and you deserve to celebrate your son.

I am deeply offended that my granddaughters, ages 17 and 20, are lax about wearing masks, and attend group events and don’t social distance. My husband and I are high risk, so we haven’t seen them for months. Their refusal to take COVID-19 seriously is upsetting to my son and their mother (his former wife), but they are unwilling to require that their daughters change their behavior. I know this is not my battle to fight. Nonetheless, the situation and its potential negative impact on our family leave me deeply anxious and sad. I expect I’m not alone. What is your perspective?

F.C. / Worcester

My perspective is that you are assessing the situation correctly and doing all the right things, and that your feelings are wholly appropriate, and wouldn’t it be a lovely world if that made anything better? I’m sorry. One does get bitter, doesn’t one? Indeed, you’re not alone. The most important thing is to continue keeping your own distance, no matter how hard it is. Stay strong on that.

I think you should tell your granddaughters how you feel. Make it clear that you are speaking your piece once only, in order to make your feelings known, and that they may respond or not, as they like. Then keep that promise and don’t nag them in future conversations. But it’s not being controlling or putting your nose in where it doesn’t belong to talk to them about their behavior, because what they do is affecting your relationship (and the lives of other people).

Let your son and his ex-wife take the lead in any conversation about their daughters’ behavior. You say they are “unwilling to require” their daughters to observe good pandemic protocol, but there isn’t much, practically, that they can enforce.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.