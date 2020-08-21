44 years after Lawrence boy’s disappearance, State Police renew call for help

When his siblings came home that afternoon, Andy wasn’t with them, and his family and neighbors began searching the pool area, the municipal dump , and the woods leading to Interstate 495, State Police said.

On Aug. 21, 1976, 10-year-old Angelo “Andy” Puglisi was playing with his siblings and friends at the Higgins Memorial Pool across the street from the Stadium Housing Project in south Lawrence, where he lived with his family, State Police said in a statement .

State Police put out a renewed call for the public’s help in solving the disappearance of a Lawrence boy who was last seen 44 years ago Friday, whose loss became the subject of an Emmy Award-winning documentary.

Lawrence police and State Police joined the search in the coming days, then military service members and additional volunteers, State Police said. Andy’s disappearance was widely covered by the news media as police received tips and ruled out leads, and investigators later even consulted with a Texas psychic, State Police said.

Andy wasn’t found, but his disappearance was never forgotten. Authorities and news outlets continued to remind the public as decades of grim anniversaries passed.

In 1999, the Boston Globe published an eight-part series on Andy and efforts by a childhood playmate, Melanie Perkins, to solve the mystery of his disappearance. Perkins, who was with Andy at the pool that day in 1976, grew up to become a filmmaker and to direct the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Have You Seen Andy?”

Perkins’s documentary showed that there had been as many as five sex offenders in the vicinity of the pool on the day Andy disappeared, State Police said.

Investigators in the case looked closely at two men, one who had killed a teenage girl in Boxford and claimed to have killed other children, and another who was charged after Andy’s disappearance with raping two boys he had lured away from Higgins Memorial Pool in 1975, State Police said.

Shortly before his death, the imprisoned killer of the Boxford teen claimed he had killed a boy in Lawrence, but some details he gave didn’t match the facts of Andy’s disappearance, State Police said.

State Police did not name either suspect in Friday’s statement, but the man convicted of raping the Lawrence boys was Wayne Chapman, who was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a total of six boys in the 1970s.

Authorities believe that Chapman — who also confessed to molesting dozens of other children — may have abducted and killed Andy, but they have not been able to gather enough evidence to charge him in the case, State Police said.

“Andy’s case remains open,” State Police said. “He will not be forgotten by the Massachusetts State Police and Lawrence Police.”

State Trooper Matt Murphy, a detective in the Essex County investigation unit, is assigned to the case. Authorities ask that anyone with information that could be relevant contact Murphy at 978-745-8908 or by e-mail at matthew.t.murphy@state.ma.us.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.