Brockton mayor imposes curfew with fines of up to $500

Brockton previously implemented a curfew from April to June in response to the pandemic.

Mayor Robert F. Sullivan issued an order requiring all residents and visitors to stay home from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they are providing or receiving “essential services” as defined in Governor Charlie Baker’s coronavirus emergency order from March, according to the document.

Brockton responded to an increase of COVID-19 cases on Friday by imposing a curfew that will be enforced by city employees who can issue fines of up to $500 to those who repeatedly violate the restrictions, officials said.

The city is averaging 8.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, placing it in the red — or highest risk level — for the virus, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

Sullivan said in a video address to the community that 277 Brockton residents had died and 4,547 had been infected as of Friday, and he has consulted with state officials about the need to address the city’s increasing number of cases.

“We have to be proactive to control our own destiny,” Sullivan said. “So as mayor … I have to take certain executive actions that are really going to protect the welfare of the community.”

Curfew violations are punishable by a fine of $200 for the first offense, $350 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and any later offenses. The same fines will apply to other violations of city and state emergency orders adopted in response to the pandemic.

“Continued non-compliance may result in the City seeking a criminal complaint or order court remedy,” Sullivan’s order states. Those who don’t comply could also see any city-issued licenses and permits suspended or revoked, the city warned.

Sullivan’s order also established a COVID-19 enforcement team empowered to issue citations. The team consists of Sullivan, the city’s police and fire chiefs, its emergency management director, the Board of Health, the city’s legal department, and its pandemic consultant.

The order also closes Ash Street Park and James Edgar Playground from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, saying those parks “have been the site of continued non-compliance with mask requirements and group size limits.”

Last week, Sullivan said he was cracking down on large gatherings in the city in response to the increase, instructing the city’s parks commissioner to deny any permit requests for outdoor gatherings and sending Brockton police to break up a crowded event at Ash Street Park.

