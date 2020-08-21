City’s new firefighters graduate after COVID-19 stretched program to 21 weeks

That didn’t mean the academy would be put on hold. Instead, the class was split into two groups so recruits could be socially distant while still going through the rigorous 21-week course.

The 54 men and women who were sworn in as Boston firefighters at the department’s Moon Island Training Academy started their journey as new recruits back in March, a little more than a week after Boston Mayor Martin Walsh declared a citywide state of emergency as virus cases climbed here and across the nation.

It’s been a strange year for graduates amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes Boston’s new class of firefighters, who celebrated with friends and family at a socially distanced ceremony in Quincy Friday that was streamed over Zoom.

Advertisement

Recruits had their temperatures checked daily and ate meals separately, said Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the department. The recruits weren’t even allowed to share pens, he said.

“We split the groups so if someone caught it it wouldn’t affect the whole academy,” Alkins said. “Nobody got sick.”

Class President Marvin Dormainville said the class had to learn to work together “as a team while maintaining 6 feet of distance.”

Newly sworn firefighters go arms length to social distance for a group photograph. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The split group meant double duty for academy instructors who had to teach each piece of the program twice as the groups came in for training on alternate days. This added about five weeks to the program that’s typically completed in a 15-week cycle, Alkins said.

“They did a great job keeping everyone healthy and learning,” Alkins said of the instructors.

During the ceremony, Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey reminded the class of its first week as new recruits, when there were still more questions than answers surrounding the virus.

“Back on March 25, I spoke to all of you about the unique situation you’re in,” he said. “As I predicted ... we all understood and followed orders and that’s why you’re standing here today as graduates.”

Advertisement

It was also a special day for John Soares, who spoke to the class as the newly elected president of the firefighter’s union, Local 718.

Soares, a 35-year-veteran of the department and the first person of color to lead the 78-year-old labor organization, emphasized the bond among firefighters that the graduates will now join. A clear example of this bond, he said, was seen this week during the funeral service for Lieutenant Brian Doherty of the Fire Investigations Unit who died of cancer Aug. 14.

“One of the greatest guys this job has ever seen,” Soares said. “To stand by his family and know we are there for them ... that’s what we do and that’s why I love this job so much.”

Family members cheered from their parked cars and in messages over Zoom as the graduates stepped to the stage in groups of five to receive their badges. Each group stood at attention, masks on, as they waited for their name to be called.

The class of 54 includes includes 13 people of color and two women, Alkins said. The new class brings the department’s roster to more than 1,500 firefighters, he said, including 19 women in total.

Among the graduates is the department’s first Cantonese speaker, Emily Chen. The class also includes seven firefighters fluent in Spanish, one in Vietnamese, one in Haitian Creole, and three in Cape Verdean Creole, Alkins said.

Advertisement

School’s out for this new crop of Boston firefighters, and now the real work begins.

“Everything we get, every curveball, we train, we get better, and we work,” Soares said. “We have the best group, the best fire department in the country. Let’s keep it going.”

Family and friends watched the graduation from their vehicles. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.