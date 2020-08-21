Fuel spill cleanup underway on Route 1 in Chelsea

A tractor trailer spilled a large amount of diesel fuel onto the roadway after it struck part of a traffic barrier on Route 1 in Chelsea Friday evening, State Police said.

The truck owned by R and L Carriers was driving southbound when it crashed at 5:45 p.m., State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.

The crashed caused a rupture of the vehicle’s saddlebag fuel tank. About 40 gallons of fuel was spilled. The driver was not injured, Procopio said