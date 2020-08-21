Fuel spill cleanup underway on Route 1 in Chelsea

A tractor trailer spilled a large amount of diesel fuel onto the roadway after it struck part of a traffic barrier on Route 1 in Chelsea Friday evening, State Police said.
The truck owned by R and L Carriers was driving southbound when it crashed at 5:45 p.m., State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.
The crashed caused a rupture of the vehicle’s saddlebag fuel tank. About 40 gallons of fuel was spilled. The driver was not injured, Procopio said
Clean Harbors, an industrial clean-up company, responded to the scene. Chelsea fire and state highway officials also responded, Procopio said.
Route 1 southbound was temporarily shut down and traffic was diverted to Route 16. The lanes were later reopened, but partial lane closures are possible as the clean-up continues, Procopio said.
Craig Gilvarg, press secretary for the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said the spill did not impact nearby waterways.
Sand was placed on the site of the spill and the cleanup was underway, Gilvarg said.
