Here’s the schedule for Boston students to start in-person school

Boston students will start school remotely this year, officials announced Friday, with the first students not returning to the classroom until at least October.
The phased-in model is “the best approach to educate our children,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said at a press conference Friday, emphasizing that the plan is flexible and may change based on coronavirus case data in the community.
All families can also opt-out of in-person instruction and keep their children home for remote learning.
As of Friday, here is the schedule Boston officials plan to follow for bringing children back to school:
- Oct. 1: Students with the highest needs
- Oct. 15 and Oct. 19: Grades K0, K1, and K2
- Oct. 22 and Oct. 26: Grades 1-3
- Nov. 5 and Nov. 9: Grades 4-8
- Nov. 16 and Nov. 19: Grades 9-12
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.