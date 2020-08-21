fb-pixel;

Here’s the schedule for Boston students to start in-person school

By Felicia Gans Globe Staff,Updated August 21, 2020, 30 minutes ago
A clean classroom at the Mildred Avenue K-8 School building in Mattapan, pictured in July.
A clean classroom at the Mildred Avenue K-8 School building in Mattapan, pictured in July.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston students will start school remotely this year, officials announced Friday, with the first students not returning to the classroom until at least October.

The phased-in model is “the best approach to educate our children,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said at a press conference Friday, emphasizing that the plan is flexible and may change based on coronavirus case data in the community.

All families can also opt-out of in-person instruction and keep their children home for remote learning.

As of Friday, here is the schedule Boston officials plan to follow for bringing children back to school:

  • Oct. 1: Students with the highest needs
  • Oct. 15 and Oct. 19: Grades K0, K1, and K2
  • Oct. 22 and Oct. 26: Grades 1-3
  • Nov. 5 and Nov. 9: Grades 4-8
  • Nov. 16 and Nov. 19: Grades 9-12

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.