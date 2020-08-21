Here’s the schedule for Boston students to start in-person school

Boston students will start school remotely this year, officials announced Friday, with the first students not returning to the classroom until at least October.

The phased-in model is “the best approach to educate our children,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said at a press conference Friday, emphasizing that the plan is flexible and may change based on coronavirus case data in the community.

All families can also opt-out of in-person instruction and keep their children home for remote learning.