Kennedy, Markey unveil new TV ads in final stretch of Sept. 1 primary

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III released his sixth TV ad on Thursday. Titled “Earned,” the 30-second spot tees off remarks the 39-year-old challenger made last week in response to his opponent, incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey, invoking and attacking members of the Kennedy family in his campaign.

Both spots stick to positive messages, avoiding the negative tone that has increasingly defined the race in its final weeks.

Both candidates in the increasingly contentious Senate Democratic primary in Massachusetts have unveiled new television ads as they head into the final days of campaigning ahead of the Sept. 1 primary.

In the new ad, various scenes of Kennedy on the campaign trail play while a narrator tells viewers that “Joe Kennedy knows how a legacy is earned. In communities where a leader lives and works, in quiet conversations with people grieving and struggling, in the fight he and his family have made for generations.”

The ad makes indirect reference to key criticisms Kennedy has directed at Markey, without directly attacking or mentioning the incumbent. Kennedy has in ever-more-pointed terms sought to characterize Markey as an absentee senator who’s out of touch with the struggles of his constituents.

Hence, the ad is heavy on visuals of Kennedy being empathetic: walking and talking with a woman, hugging another, walking in a Black Lives Matter protest.

As the narrator speaks about “quiet conversations” with people in pain, the ad shows a still shot of the parents of DJ Henry, a young Black man from Easton who was killed by a white police officer in upstate New York 10 years ago. DJ’s father, Danroy Henry Sr., has publicly criticized Markey for treating him and his wife with indifference when they sought the senator’s help getting justice for their son. The couple have said they’re supporting Kennedy.

Kennedy’s ad also directly links the four-term congressman with his famous political family, flashing images of his grandfather Robert F. Kennedy, and both great-uncles, the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy and former President John F. Kennedy. It’s part of a notable shift for Kennedy, who throughout his career has sought to downplay his gilded heritage.

The Markey campaign released a new ad, too, a 30-second spot called “Sticking with Ed,” which features supporters from various walks of life explaining why they’re supporting Markey for reelection, and playing off a popular hashtag Markey supporters have used on social media.

“Joe Kennedy’s a good guy, but we already have a senator who’s getting the job done,” says state Representative Nika Elugardo.

“No one works harder for cities and towns across Massachusetts than Ed Markey,” says Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, a pushback against the attacks from the Kennedy campaign that Markey has delivered poor constituent service.

The continued ad blitz by both campaigns reflects the significant spending in the race, which polls show is a virtual dead heat.

Federal filings covering the campaign through Aug. 12 indicate the campaigns have spent a combined $22 million on the race. That doesn’t include the millions spent by super PACs supporting both Markey and Kennedy.

The final pre-primary federal campaign filings submitted by both candidates show that Markey, once considered at a fund-raising disadvantage in the race, both outraised Kennedy over the six week period covered by the report, as well as ended the period with more than twice as much cash in the bank than his opponent.

Kennedy closed out the reporting period with just under $1.4 million cash on hand, while Markey had more than $3.5 million left as of Aug. 12.

Both campaigns got a fundraising boost Thursday, thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s surprising, and controversial, decision to endorse Kennedy. The Kennedy campaign said it raised more than $100,000, mostly in small donations, on the heels of the high-profile endorsement.

The Markey campaign said early Friday afternoon that it raised more than $300,000, via roughly 9,000 individual donations, since Pelosi announced her endorsement of Kennedy.





