Lacy Crawford was 15 when she was sexually assaulted at St. Paul’s School. Now the school has formally apologized

Lacy Crawford, whose new memoir “ Notes on a Silencing ” was published in July, said the written apology from the elite boarding school in Concord, N.H. was e-mailed to her on Aug. 19. She wrote about it in a series of tweets on Thursday.

An author who wrote a book about her experience of being sexually assaulted when she was a student at St. Paul’s School recently received a formal apology from the school and shared it on Twitter.

In the first tweet, Crawford explained that she was 15 in 1990 when she was sexually assaulted by two 18-year-old seniors at St. Paul’s and the school “failed to report, lied about the STD I’d contracted, shared my medical records, and threatened expulsion if I testified against my rapists.”

Advertisement

Crawford then posted excerpts from the school’s written apology, along with her own remarks.

“The apology is brilliant. (Yes, color me shocked.),” she wrote on Twitter. “Institutions can learn from it.”

She also commended St. Paul’s officials for acknowledging “the harm done to me without minimizing it” and for accepting “responsibility without defensiveness, deflection, excuses, or explanations.”

Crawford said the formal apology was signed by Archibald Cox Jr., president of the school’s board of trustees.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of St. Paul’s School, I most sincerely apologize to you for the manner in which you and your parents were treated by the school, particularly for the silencing that was forced on you and the experience you endured,” the letter states. “We apologize as well as for the lack of proper investigation of facts, the failure to report properly to authorities and the improper release of medical records. You were treated as badly as one could imagine. For this we, the board and the school, are very, very sorry and offer our heartfelt apology. What happened should have never happened and nothing close to it should ever happen again, but we accept both the fact that it did and the school’s responsibility therein.”

Advertisement

The letter from St. Paul’s references Crawford’s memoir and how she described “a series of experiences as a student at St. Paul’s in the 1990′s that depict a school community adrift from its stated values” and placed the blame on the school and the adults who were in charge at the time.

“While many alumni of your era are struggling with their roles in the school culture you describe and thus their own experiences, the fault was the school’s,” the letter states. “We feel sorrow and contrition that the school failed you and other students in these ways and that the resulting injuries have been so profound. We cannot change what happened, but we own it and must never let it happen again.”

Crawford said that part of the letter “makes it clear that the entire community shared a role in those events, that I am not the only victim of their wrongdoing, and that the adults were the ones responsible.”

Crawford also noted that the school expressed gratitude to her for sharing her story.

“This letter makes me feel that my experience was allowed to matter,” Crawford tweeted. “The other survivors I talk to share this desire--not for some impossible remedy or justice (ha) but to know that our experiences, and their telling, matter. That people will be moved to change as a result.”

Advertisement

St. Paul’s School Rector Kathy Giles confirmed that the school’s Board of Trustees offered its formal apology to Crawford on Aug. 19.

“Lacy Crawford’s book, Notes on a Silencing, represents her experience in the early 1990s at SPS, and she demands accountability, improvement, and change with regard to an experience at SPS that was hugely influenced by a sexual assault during her junior year,” Giles said in an e-mailed statement. “This experience changed her life, and although she has been able to achieve many successes at SPS and beyond, no one would want a teenager or any family to go through the experience that Ms. Crawford describes. We admire her courage, respect her voice, and honor her demand for change.”

Giles also noted that the school continues to work to build and maintain a safe and healthy school culture.

“The school that Ms. Crawford attended in the early 1990′s is vastly different from the St. Paul’s School our current students attend,” Giles said in the statement. “The way forward includes acknowledging and reckoning with our past, in which there have been known and as yet unknown experiences of suffering and abuse. We are all the better for these brave voices bringing their experiences forward, and we are committed to hearing and responding to their demands for recognition, accountability, and change.”

In a telephone interview Friday, Crawford said she was “gobsmacked” by the contents of the letter from St. Paul’s when she first read it. “It was very thoughtful, how it was done,” she said. And that’s what prompted her to go public with the letter and share it on social media. “There are a lot of institutions that can learn from this,” she said.

Advertisement









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.