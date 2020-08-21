Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, sentenced to 5 months in prison

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a short statement during the hearing, showing little emotion. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

Giannulli is the husband of actress Lori Loughlin, who also faces sentencing Friday.

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced Friday to serve five months in prison for participating in a nationwide college admissions scam, Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said.

Giannulli also was sentenced to 2 years of supervised release, during which time he must complete 250 hours of community service. And he was ordered to pay a fine of $250,000, Lelling’s office said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Giannulli and Loughlin were among the dozens arrested in March 2019 for participating in the scheme, in which wealthy and prominent parents allegedly cut large checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children classified as athletic recruits at selective schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

In the case of the Hollywood power couple, prosecutors have said that in August 2016 Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli he would “create a coxswain profile” for their older daughter and that “[i]t would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG [indoor rowing machine] in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”

Giannulli responded via e-mail, “Fantastic. Will get all,” even though neither daughter rowed competitively. Following the older daughter’s provisional admission to the University of Southern California as a bogus recruit, prosecutors said, Singer directed Giannulli via e-mail to send a $50,000 check to a former school athletics official, now charged in connection with the case, with the check made out to USC Athletics.

Advertisement

The government previously released photos of the couple’s daughters posing as rowers on ERG machines, pictures prosecutors said were part of the daughters’ fraudulent applications to USC.

When Giannulli asked if he should categorize the check as a donation for accounting purposes, Singer replied, “Yes,” prosecutors wrote. The couple later made additional payments totaling $400,000 to Singer’s sham charity as purported donations after the daughters were formally accepted to USC, prosecutors alleged.

The school confirmed last fall that the daughters were no longer enrolled.

In late 2018, when Singer was cooperating with the FBI, he had a secretly recorded phone conversation with Loughlin in which he told her the IRS was auditing his charity, but “nothing has been said about the girls, your donations helping the girls get into USC to do crew even though they didn’t do crew,” prosecutors wrote.

Loughlin replied, “So we just — so we just have to say we made a donation to your foundation and that’s it, end of story?” Singer said, “That is correct,” prosecutors wrote.

In a recent court filing, prosecutors described Loughlin as “fully complicit” in the scheme and asserted that her husband at one point “aggressively” worked to shut down a suspicious high school guidance counselor.

“As between the defendants, the evidence suggests that Giannulli was the more active participant in the scheme,” prosecutors wrote Monday. “He engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter’s high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter’s athletic abilities.”

Advertisement

Loughlin, prosecutors said, “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit, eagerly enlisting Singer a second time for her younger daughter and coaching her daughter not to ‘say too much’ to her high school’s legitimate college counselor, lest he catch on to their fraud.”

In 2018, the filing said, the younger daughter’s counselor advised USC that he had “no knowledge of [her] involvement in crew and based on what I knew of her video blogging schedule [I] highly doubted she was involved in crew.”

That missive apparently didn’t sit well with the showbiz power couple.

“In January 2018, Loughlin, Giannulli, and their younger daughter discussed how to avoid the possibility that a high school counselor would disrupt their scheme,” prosecutors wrote. “When their daughter asked whether she should list USC as her top-choice school, Loughlin replied: ‘Yes . . . . But it might be a flag for the weasel to meddle.’ ... Giannulli added: ‘F[***] him,’ and remarked that the counselor was a ‘nosey bastard.’ ”

Loughlin, the filing said, instructed her daughter: “Don’t say too much to that man.”

Giannulli, however, took him to task during an acrimonious face-to-face meeting, according to prosecutors.

“As contemporaneous notes of the meeting reflect, Giannulli ‘aggressively asked what [the counselor] was telling USC about his daughters and why [the counselor] was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities,’ ” prosecutors wrote. “Giannulli also ‘bluntly stated that [his younger daughter] was a coxswain.’”

Advertisement

And the counselor quickly got on board.

“Later that day, the counselor e-mailed Giannulli that he had advised USC that the defendant’s younger daughter ‘is truly a coxswain,’ ” prosecutors wrote.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.