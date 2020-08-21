The Rhode Island cities and towns seeing the most new coronavirus cases

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m convinced the NBA is actively colluding against the Knicks until the team is sold – at least that’s what I’m telling myself. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 20,871 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 62 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 2.2 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 1,028. There were 84 people in the hospital, eight in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

As we get closer to the first day of school on Sept. 14, it is increasingly important to monitor the number of new cases that cities and towns are seeing each week.

That statistic isn’t the only one that health and education officials are using to determine whether schools can reopen in person, but Governor Gina Raimondo has said communities with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents per week will be required to stay in distance learning.

Last week’s figures show that only Central Falls (160 per 100,000) and Providence (117 per 100,000) would automatically have to remain in distance learning if the school year were to start right away. That’s good news for Pawtucket, which saw its per 100,000 figure fall below 100 for the first time in a month.

Most communities remain well below the 100 per 100,000 threshold, but here’s a breakdown of every city and town with at least 20 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Central Falls - 160

Providence - 117

Narragansett - 84

Pawtucket - 68

Cumberland - 46

North Providence - 46

West Warwick - 45

Cranston - 44

Woonsocket - 39

Smithfield - 37

Warwick - 28

South Kingstown - 26

East Providence - 25

Lincoln - 23

Bristol - 22

Johnston - 21

One note: Some parents have asked what happens if a community exceeds 100 per 100,000 after a school district reopens. A spokesman for the Department of Health said the state will transition from using municipal case prevalence to analyzing outbreaks within schools.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island College is planning to close the Henry Barnard School – its on-campus elementary school – at the end of the upcoming school year as officials try to close a large budget deficit.

⚓ In the Globe’s latest Black Voices Now story, Ivy Scott talks to Willie Borkai of Providence about what it’s like to be a person of color in the world of research.

⚓ Fashion designer (and Rhode Island native) David Josef talks about his favorite parts of traveling.

⚓ We know the Red Sox stink this year, but anytime Chad Finn makes a Mo Vaughn/Foxy Lady reference, you have to read it.

⚓ Politics: Progressives aren’t thrilled that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed US Representative Joseph Kennedy III over US Senator Ed Markey in their upcoming primary.

⚓ Math: This will be the most fun story you’ve ever read about the Conway knot.

⚓ Food: Why not try your hand at a few of these plum-related recipes before summer ends?

⚓ Courts: You probably heard that Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday. Here’s a helpful guide to what happened.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The United Way is hosting its “Community First Conversation” at noon about training young people for the jobs of the future.

⚓ The Rhode Island State House Visitor Center and Gift Shop Committee meets at 10 a.m. today. I’m just sharing this because I think it’s great that this committee exists.

⚓ Need something fun to do this weekend? The Ten Spot bike ride is taking place in Newport on Saturday. You’ll get a little exercise while you visit 10 exciting spots around the city.

⚓ A “Save the Post Office” rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Burnside Park in Providence.







