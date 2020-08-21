State further relaxes requirements for child-care providers, returns to some pre-pandemic guidelines

The updates are meant to ease capacity restrictions on child-care providers, who have been vocal about the damage that the pandemic — and pandemic-related regulations enacted by the state — has done to their businesses. Burdens on the early education industry have a ripple effect, with parents, and mothers in particular , struggling to return to work in the absence of safe, affordable, and available care for their young children.

The changes to capacity regulations are among a handful of updates the department announced as part of its ongoing efforts to reopen and revitalize the early education sector, which has suffered under COVID-19 closures.

Massachusetts child-care providers can return their classroom group sizes and child-to-instructor ratios to pre-coronavirus levels under revised requirements the Department of Early Education and Care released Friday.

“While we all must remain vigilant against the transmission of COVID-19, the updates to our requirements will ensure children and families can remain healthy and safe when relying on child care to go to work,” said Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, the state commissioner of Early Education and Care, in a department statement. “We are confident in our providers’ ability to continue safely meeting the needs of children and families in their communities while supporting children’s learning and development.”

The revised rules do away with a previous requirement that classroom groups be limited to no more than 10 children, with classrooms now subject to pre-pandemic capacity guidelines that allow up to 20 children in one group. The new guidelines also allow home-based care providers to increase their enrollment, as their own schoolchildren ages 8 and older no longer count toward their child care limit.

One pandemic-era capacity restriction remains in place: a mandate that classroom-based child-care centers allocate a minimum of 42 square feet per child. Before the pandemic, centers were required to allocate 35 square feet per child for groups of seven or more children.

Providers and educators are now required to wear masks at all times, unless they are outdoors and able to stand 6 feet away from others. The department continues to encourage, rather than mandate, mask-wearing for children age 2 and older.

Providers told the Globe that the updated regulations will relieve some pressure on their businesses but agreed that a return to full capacity and profitability remains challenging.

“We’re happy that the preschool can go back to one classroom, after being split into two classrooms. That’s good news,” said Christopher Vuk, owner of Rock and Roll Daycare in Cambridge. “But the bad news is that 42 square feet is still very limiting.”

Vuk, who founded a group called Daycares United in May to bring providers together to advocate for safe reopening, explained that allowing larger group sizes without returning space requirements to pre-pandemic levels is unlikely to help providers like him who work in urban areas with little room to expand.

“They’re losing 10 to 20 percent of their capacity by mandate,” Vuk said. “And without PPP or [other government assistance], it’s uncertain how programs are going to be able to handle that.”

Some providers are increasing tuition to make up for spots lost to capacity restrictions, Vuk said. In his centers, he is considering demolishing walls and reworking classroom layouts — a costly undertaking.

“Child care is expensive, and it’s going to get more expensive because of that,” Vuk said.

Square footage requirements are less of a concern for Tonya and Sydney Stump, a mother-daughter duo who run Little Stars Learning Center in South Dennis, which served 83 students before the pandemic and now serves 76.

“It doesn’t impact us as much as it does other schools that may be on the cusp,” said Tonya Stump.

Under the new guidelines, the Stumps can combine two smaller groups of students into one class, which they said will allow them to extend the hours their center is open and better stagger children’s arrival times.

“It’s a step in the right direction, I guess,” said Tonya Stump.

But she and her daughter agreed that remaining capacity restrictions and delays in the state’s licensing process for new and returning child-care centers will leave many providers in the lurch for the foreseeable future.

“Sadly, a lot of the schools are going out of business,” she said.

Parents’ reluctance to send their kids back to day care may prove an even bigger hurdle than state regulations. And even as restrictions ease, some parents said they are more concerned than ever about child-care center safety.

Angela Spence, a mother from Newton, said she had planned on seeking care for her young children in September. Now, with restrictions loosening, she is less sure.

“For me, thinking about going back to pre-COVID [capacity] when we’re seeing colleges and universities spike — to now put my 2- and 4-year-old in a position of even higher risk — it puts me in an even more difficult position,” Spence said.

Spence and her husband have relied on relatives to care for their children during the pandemic. Their former day care, Little Red Wagon in Newton, closed earlier this summer despite efforts by Spence and other parents to raise money to keep it open.

“Frankly, to keep a safer space for my kids, I would have rather stuck with the lower [capacity] numbers and continue to piecemeal what I could together, just to keep that safer environment,” Spence said.

Sarah Iddrissu, co-founder of March Like a Mother for Black Lives and executive director of the Boston-based organization Educators for Excellence, said concerns about COVID-19 safety led her to turn down a day care spot for her 20-month-old son — which she had been on a waiting list for since before his birth.

“I’m actually glad that we made that decision. [New guidelines] give me concern that it won’t be the safest option,” Iddrissu said.

She and her husband will continue using “a patchwork network” of baby sitters, relatives, and flexible work hours to care for their son, she said, until Massachusetts has seen a decline in transmission for at least two more months.





Both Spence and Iddrissu said they feel fortunate to have the option of keeping their children at home, and they acknowledged the difficulties child-care centers are facing due to lost tuition dollars and burdensome restrictions.

“It’s a tricky thing,” Iddrissu said.

For their part, providers are eager to show parents and state officials that they can return to full capacity and keep children healthy.

Sydney Stump said child-care providers’ records during the pandemic speaks for itself.

“If we’ve been able to operate safely and healthily already,” she said, “then they should trust that we’re able to do that [going forward].”

Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore