There are two tropical systems forming in the Atlantic Basin

In fact, the activity may get to a point where there are actually two named tropical storms or hurricanes at the same time in the Gulf of Mexico, something that hasn’t occurred since 1933.

Each year around this time, the waters of the tropics approach peak heating for the entire season. At the same time, dry air and dust, which has been coming off the Sahara and limits tropical development, tends to diminish. When you add this all up it spells potential trouble in the tropics, and as if right on cue, things are becoming quite active again, perhaps setting new records.

In that year, we had the Treasure Coast and Cuba Brownsville systems each making landfall along the Gulf Coast on Sept. 5. There is actually no record of two hurricanes at the same time in the Gulf of Mexico, so if both Laura and Marco reached hurricane status at the same time, it would be unprecedented for record keeping. The Gulf of Mexico, while big, is typically not big enough for two hurricanes at the same time. They would interact and the Fujiwara effect would likely come into play as the storms orbit each other. More on this as it unfolds.

Point of interest: The 1933 storms were prior to tropical systems being given the names we know today, so storms then had more descriptive names. This is why people refer to the 1938 hurricane here in New England in that way, and not by some other given name. Conventional female names started being used in 1950 and male names were added in 1979.

Presently, there is Tropical Storm Laura located in the Eastern Caribbean, and Tropical Depression 14 located further west.

The computer models we use in order to forecast how these storms will intensify are not in full agreement. Some models are taking Laura and bringing it across Florida and dissipating it in the Gulf, other models are turning it into a more significant hurricane.

It’s the same tricky forecast with Tropical Depression 14.

The strength and intensity of the storm is still subject to change. However, if we look at the latest projections from the National Hurricane Center, we can see that sometime on Tuesday there could actually be two hurricanes, or at least a couple of tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico. Remember, this a 5-day forecast, it’s not written in stone.

It is possible two hurricanes will be in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously early next week. NOAA

It is early for us to have reached this point in the alphabet with named storms. Now that we have tropical storm Laura, this is the earliest we have reached the L’s; the previous record was Aug. 29, 1995. If we do have tropical storm Marco, that will also be the earliest we have ever reached the M’s. The forecast this year is to have 25 named storms, which would be enough that we would have to start using Greek letters in the alphabet.

We need to be careful about making any sweeping generalizations about why we have so many named storms this early. For one thing, storms are being named now that would not have been named a couple of decades ago. Additionally, we have satellites which are able to see storms that previously would have gone unnoticed and unnamed.

One of the variables I look at to see if activity is truly increasing is the accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE. Presently, although we’ve had a record number of named storms, the amount of energy the storms have put out has actually been below average. Hurricanes and tropical storms are nature’s way of moving the excess heat from the tropics northward. Climate research will continue to focus on whether or not storms are getting stronger, becoming more frequent, or both.

The ACE index number for the northern hemisphere was below average for late August. NOAA Data/University of Colorado

No matter what happens in the coming 5 days, forecasters will be challenged, and all residents of the south from Florida to Texas need to keep abreast of the latest forecast and advisories, and listen to local officials as this is a very fluid and changing situation.

