Wellesley police land a furry new recruit: a golden retriever named Winnie

“I’m a nurse, a dog trainer, and run a doggie day care. The program just wraps it all together nicely,” said Pauline Hoegler, who founded the company in 2014, in a phone interview.

Winnie, a 10-month-old English cream golden retriever, joined the department last week and spent her first days on duty getting used to the job as the town’s community resource service dog. She’s the latest dog to join a local police department as part of the Walpole-based service dog training program Golden Opportunities for Independence (GOFI).

Wellesley’s newest police officer specializes in de-escalating situations and has been described by her counterparts as “so sweet, gentle, and very happy.”

Winnie is the sixth dog to be trained for a police department and follows in the footsteps of her sisters Ruby and Charlee, who were placed with Dedham and Weymouth police, respectively.

Training the dogs takes between one and two years, meaning that Winnie and her partner, Officer Tana DiCenso, still have time before Winnie is ready to fully serve her community.

“Given the current COVID-19 conditions, it’s a unique time to be introducing Winnie to the community. She’s slowly been meeting people — she greeted residents at the recent Red Cross Blood Drive — and is getting used to being employed, so to speak,” DiCenso said in a statement.

DiCenso was paired with Winnie when the pup was four months old. The pair “go to school” twice a week — training sessions with GOFI, the same process that Winnie’s sisters have gone through since their placements in police departments in January. Three others dogs — Rebel, Rocket, and Bear — work with the Walpole, Needham, and Brookline police, respectively.

Winnie’s main duty will be breaking down barriers between police and citizens, visiting schools, the senior center, long-term care facilities, and participating in community events. She even has her own Instagram, @winnieofwellesley.

“Right now, our big push is educating the public on this program and how it really is addressing the social and emotional needs within society,” said Hoegler, referencing recent protests against police brutality. “These programs are meant to create a kinder, gentler relationship with police offices and their towns. It’s really on the forefront.”

“Our officers frequently deal with people of all ages who are fearful, anxious, or dealing with some type of mental health issue,” Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said in the statement. “Winnie can help de-escalate these types of situations. She has a calming effect that will help the officers assist people in need.”

Community members aren’t the only ones who benefit from Winnie’s playful energy.

“Having Winnie assigned to me brings a new level of excitement to come to work each day,” DiCenso said. “She’s a happy girl and always ready to roll, and that’s a contagious attitude.





“And Winnie enjoys going around to say hello to everyone in their offices, especially the Chief because she knows he has treats.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.