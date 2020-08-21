EEE has been found in mosquitoes in Rhode Island for the first time this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The mosquito-borne disease eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in Rhode Island for the first time this season, state environmental officials said Friday.

The mosquito pool producing the positive sample of the potentially deadly disease consisted of 50 individual members of a species of mosquito that bites birds almost exclusively. They were trapped Aug. 11 in Chapman Swamp in Westerly.

The disease has been detected in mosquitoes at the site several times in the past.