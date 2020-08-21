Mass. reports 431 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

State officials also announced that 26,758 new individuals had been tested for the disease, bringing that total to 1,535,862. More than 2 million coronavirus tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic. Governor Charlie Baker said this week that testing numbers have gone up consistently since the spring and early summer, and indeed, Friday’s testing number was among the highest seen in the pandemic.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 13 to 8,670, state officials reported Friday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 431, bringing the total to 115,741.

According to the Department of Public Health, 808 new individuals were given the coronavirus antibody test, for a total of 108,011.

Three of the four key metrics the state is monitoring for the reopening dropped in Friday’s report, while one ticked up.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests was at 1.2 percent Friday, the lowest number reported since the surge.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients also reached a new low, at 353, as of Thursday. That’s down from 373 the day before.

The number of hospitals utilizing surge capacity ticked up again, to 4, as of Thursday. The three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases of the coronavirus dropped to 12 as of Tuesday, down from 13 the day before.

Friday’s numbers came as Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that Boston Public Schools would begin the year on an all-remote basis, but some students could return to partial in-person instruction in waves beginning in October and November, as the city continues to battle higher rates of coronavirus than elsewhere in the state.





