A virtual convention denies Democrats the splash they sought in pivotal Wisconsin and opens a strange campaign season

But the coronavirus pandemic left this city with only bits of what became a virtual convention at the Wisconsin Center, with the main sign of its physical presence a temporary black fence and shuttered streets cutting it off from the rest of the city — making the site seem more like a black hole than the big party Democrats once planned to boost their chances in this crucial battleground state.

MILWAUKEE — Martha Collins, 41, remembers how the air was thick with energy when she went to Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention in 2016, and how she couldn’t wait to witness history in her hometown when this year’s convention alighted here.

“It almost makes you forget it’s an election year,” Collins said on Thursday, ruing how the same health crisis that pared back an on-site convention has made many physical hallmarks of campaign season — canvassers going door to door, volunteers venturing to community gatherings or college campuses to register voters — vanish as well.

For some Democrats in Milwaukee, the shrunken convention was a muted kickoff that highlighted just how different this campaign season will look and feel different as the pandemic moves so much of it online. Collins, who works for an anti-hunger nonprofit group, felt galvanized by parts of the virtual gathering, and wore her ‘Stand with Black women’ T-shirt in honor of Michelle Obama’s speech as she strolled through the city’s historic Third Ward on Thursday. But the eerie quiet when there should have been a buzz of excitement left her deeply worried, too.

“What makes me terrified and concerned,” Collins said, “is that people won’t turn out to vote.”

Long before the virus forced both parties to ditch elaborate, in-person conventions due to safety concerns, Democrats decided to bring their quadrennial celebration to Milwaukee in an effort to win back Wisconsin and to demonstrate their commitment to a city where voters of color could be the key to that victory. President Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes after Hillary Clinton failed to campaign there in person. Recent polls show Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a small lead.

But even as Democrats here sought to rev up voters, the week underscored the strangeness and risk of a campaign season destined to unfold largely virtually. It left some of the very Democratic voters the party was trying to target by coming here wanting more and anxious about the possibility of another Election Day loss, even as they acknowledged the necessity of scaling down.

“It does not feel like there is a convention going on a couple blocks down,” said Angelo Bruscato, 21, as he looked up from a book on American foreign policy at Marquette University on Thursday morning. He expressed surprise that he hadn’t spotted any kind of in-person presence at the school from the Biden campaign or other Democrats.

A fence surrounded the Wisconsin Center before the start of the Democratic National Convention on Monday in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Democrats say they are fiercely competing for this state, and that they have replaced in-person campaign events, organizing, and the convention with a vast virtual operation. Their strategy is different from Trump’s, who campaigned in the state this week and whose supporters have resumed knocking on doors, but Democrats believe voters will ultimately reward them for their caution and willingness to move the convention and most campaign organizing operations online.

“It wasn’t what we thought it would be, but none of this year was what anybody thought it would be,” said Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, to about 500 viewers during a virtual event for Wisconsin Democrats before the final night of the convention on Thursday. “We’re going to have to be creative, we’re going to have to be innovative, we’re going to have to continue to build power in the safest way, however possible.”

Democrats in Wisconsin say they have already hit the ground running with extensive digital organizing, in part because the presidential primary on April 7 — held in the early days of the pandemic after Republicans opposed Democrats’ efforts to move it — forced them to adapt.

“It’s about calling and texting and reaching out through social media and contacting people where they are, which is generally at home,” said Ben Wikler, the chair of the state Democratic Party. It has beefed up its organizing staff over the past year and is working closely with the Biden campaign, which did not announce its key staff hires in the state until the end of June.

The Biden campaign has organized numerous virtual events designed to convene the same groups of local Democrats who might once have gathered in a high school cafeteria or a union hall and mobilized volunteers who recently made hundreds of thousands of calls in a single weekend. Biden himself has appeared at virtual events for this state’s voters, and the campaign is advertising in all five of the state’s media markets.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez spoke from Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center during the party's virtual convention on Thursday. Mark Hoffman/Associated Press

Still, the scene in Milwaukee this week, which unfolded under five days of pristine blue skies, was nothing like what they had first planned. Major Goolsby’s, a sports bar right by the Wisconsin Center, reopened after months of pandemic closure in the hopes that its prime spot might bring in some business. A chalkboard outside hinted at the fading hopes. “Welcome DNC! Media! Protesters! If you’re here, we love you!”

There were just two customers drinking Miller High Life on the patio Monday evening — and they were using FaceTime to show another friend how empty everything was.

“This was a night where there was supposed to be an electricity, an energy in the city,” said Kirby Wachniak, 57, the bar manager, whose shift for the following day had already been cut because of the lack of a crowd. “It’s no one’s fault, it’s just the state of where we’re at right now.”

Trump’s campaign has tried to use the Democrats’ absence to its advantage. As Wachniak worked his quiet bar, Trump touched down in Oshkosh, about 90 minutes northwest, for a campaign speech.

“This November, the voters of Wisconsin will not surrender their state to the radical left-wing mob,” Trump declared. “We’re going to win the state of Wisconsin and we’re going to win four more years.”

Democrats have been forced to adjust their strategies to win the state as the pandemic upended the well-laid plans that activists and elected officials had made to engage more voters in this city. After Trump’s victory, Angela Lang founded a group called Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, which sent canvassers into minority neighborhoods that were often passed over. The goal was to engage deeply with voters who were sometimes passed over by the Democratic party.

“Communities of color — we’re going to be the margin of victory,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, she switched her 50 canvassers — people used to having long face-to-face conversations with voters and following up in person — to texting and phone banking. In the two weeks before the state primary in August, her group made 35,000 phone calls and sent over 85,000 text messages, but she knows her canvassers are yearning to return to the field.

Another group called Leaders Igniting Transformation, a civic engagement program aimed at youth, would normally be registering voters on college campuses now — sometimes with the help of a dairy cow they bring along. Instead, they are running digital training and considering using location-based programs to send text messages to college students’ phones.

“We started off this year with an ambitious goal to knock 750,000 doors, and we’re not doing that anymore,” said Dakota Hall, the group’s executive director. “For us, it’s about putting safety first.”

Hall was alarmed by a Monday poll conducted for the Alliance for Youth Action that found 39 percent of “young swing-state progressives” had not been contacted by the Biden campaign in the past month.

“They need to step it up if they want young people in communities of color to be voting for them,” he said.

A sign in a storefront near the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on Monday. Scott Olson/Getty

Collins said some of her family members and her friends have already expressed misgivings that, as Black voters who have powered many Democratic victories since Trump took office, they had not felt the depth of engagement they want from the party, and she worried that the difficulty of in-person campaigning would exacerbate that problem.

“It feels more transactional,” she said of text messages and calls. “When someone comes to the door and tells their story, relational organizing, that’s not happening.”

But she understands the risks of doing that now and is urging people she knows to vote, telling them, “Change doesn’t happen from people sitting out.”

Angela Montgomery said the unusual format of the Democratic convention and the pandemic challenges to in-person campaigning would not dampen her enthusiasm for voting for Biden in November — especially after she risked her health to wait more than 5 hours to vote during the April primary.

“I’m fired up anyway,” she said, “because of Trump.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.