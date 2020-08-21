Boston police dodge records requests

And so the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts — frustrated by the department’s inability or unwillingness to provide basic information about use of force, surveillance, and the deployment of chemical agents in responding to demonstrations — is taking the BPD and the city to court. The aim is to make the BPD comply with the state’s own public records laws — something the police have failed repeatedly to do.

At a time when police departments around the country are under scrutiny, as thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand reform, it shouldn’t take a lawsuit to extract basic information from the Boston Police Department. It shouldn’t, but unfortunately, it does.

These requests are neither idle fishing expeditions nor academic exercises. They are critical to shaping the future of policing in Massachusetts.

“In the wake of the recent nationwide unrest over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, conversations about police practices in Massachusetts have taken on new urgency as the State House and local city councils consider various policing bills and ordinances,” the lawsuit notes. “Individuals and organizations throughout the Commonwealth are searching for facts to inform these important, and time-sensitive, discussions.”

Even as this case is pending, House and Senate conferees on Beacon Hill are now in their fourth week of trying to reach compromise on a massive police reform bill — one that proposes to tackle the use of force and the use of tear gas and other chemical agents by police.

“We have heard opponents of reform claim that policing in Massachusetts is better than policing elsewhere, and therefore that legislation is not urgently needed,” said Matthew Segal, legal director for the ACLU of Massachusetts. “But so long as police practices remain hidden from the public, it is inappropriate to make claims about how great those practices are.”

Back in 2016, Massachusetts passed some long overdue fixes to its public records laws. In signing those measures into law, Governor Charlie Baker proclaimed it would herald “a new way of doing business” for public agencies. Guess the BPD didn’t get the memo.

The lawsuit centers on a number of recent requests for information about the social justice demonstrations in the city in May and June, beginning with a request made June 9 for information about use of force during the demonstrations. It’s also about the police department’s general policy on force and “its use of surveillance technologies and long-range acoustic devices during the demonstrations.”

The ACLU lawyers got an automated acknowledgement of the request. They’re still waiting for a response.

A June 18 request for information on use of chemical agents has thus far met the same fate. So too a June 9 request for information on the city’s role in deployment of federal agents in the city.

“This is not an isolated occurrence, nor is it due to complications related to the coronavirus. Instead, it is reflective of a longstanding pattern of delay that violates the [public records law],” the suit notes.

To prove its point, the lawsuit cites a March 2019 request for information on any collaboration between the BPD and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The BPD provided some records that October. The city asked for an extension until Dec. 23, 2019. The ACLU is still waiting for a response.

Police Commissioner William Gross has been feuding with the ACLU going back to at least 2018, over an even earlier lawsuit concerning what information BPD and ICE shared on supposed gang members.

“NO ACLU when Officers are shot, No ACLU when we help citizens, no ACLU present when we have to explain to a mother that her son or daughter was horribly murdered by gang violence,” Gross wrote at the time on his personal Facebook page.

But this isn’t — or shouldn’t be — personal. This is about a city agency complying with reasonable requests for data in a timely fashion — as called for by state law.

Back when the Walsh administration was fresh and new, it took some pride in making all manner of data readily available because there was a realization that information was powerful, that it lead to good policies and good decisions.

It still does — or could. It could certainly provide insights to lawmakers both on the City Council and on Beacon Hill wrestling with the complexities of police reform. And, no, it shouldn’t take a lawsuit.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.