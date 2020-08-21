Despite his praise for the suffrage movement, Trump is committed to doing the opposite

It’s unlikely that Susan B. Anthony, who publicly declined a pardon during her lifetime, would be excited to receive one today. It’s also unclear how rescinding a $100 fine will help Anthony financially, as she’s been dead for 114 years.

In 1872, Susan B. Anthony was fined $100 for illegally voting in a presidential election. This week, President Trump issued Anthony a full pardon, his way of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the enfranchisement of women across the United States. “The suffrage movement succeeded,” declared the president, lauding those who fought for what he called “a fundamental civil right.”

What is clear, however, is that thanks to Trump and members of the Republican Party, the number of Americans legally barred from voting, just as Susan B. Anthony was in 1872, has skyrocketed over the past 40 years, from about 3.5 percent of the adult population in 1980 to about 8.8 percent, or 22.5 million Americans, today.

One reason the number of disenfranchised Americans has soared in recent decades has to do with a legal scheme first employed by several Southern states in the wake of the Civil War. No longer able to prevent Black voters from participating due to their race, several states executed a kind of bank shot: first, they vastly expanded the list of offenses that qualified as felonies, and second, they barred anyone convicted of a felony from voting for life. When selectively enforced, these laws could effectively restrict the franchise to whites.

The impact of these laws waned throughout the first half of the 20th century. But beginning in the 1970s, with the war on drugs and the tough-on-crime policies that followed, these laws turned a wave of mass incarceration into mass disenfranchisement. In the 40 years prior to Trump’s election, America’s population grew by 50 percent, but the number of Americans barred from voting because of a felony conviction grew by 500 percent, to 6.1 million. Half of those Americans weren’t even on probation or parole. According to law and societal convention, they had served their time and reentered society. Yet they were stripped of what Trump called on Tuesday “a fundamental civil right.”

Former president Barack Obama recently called for the restoration of voting rights to felons. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has gone further, arguing that America should follow the lead of his home state and that of Maine, and allow prisoners to cast ballots. Yet for all the attention rightly paid to the voting rights of the currently and formerly incarcerated, the number of American taxpayers stripped of their voting rights by a broken criminal justice system pales in comparison to the number disenfranchised by a broken immigration system.

Nowhere in the Constitution are non-citizens denied the right to vote. In fact, at the dawn of American history, recent immigrants could vote in almost all of the original 13 states. Even when certain non-citizens lost their voting rights, “declarants” — those who publicly expressed a wish to become citizens in the future — could in many states still cast ballots, not just in local elections but in federal ones as well.

The modern equivalent of declarants is the “lawful permanent resident,” or green card holder. They arrived here legally and have publicly committed to staying. They pay taxes. Tens of thousands of green card holders serve in our military. But because America’s quotas for legal immigration were last updated in 1991, legal immigrants are waiting longer and longer to get green cards, which, in turn, means they’re waiting longer to earn their voting rights. If the 13.2 million green card holders were their own state, they’d have more electoral votes than Ohio. Instead, they have no voting rights at all.

Meanwhile, there’s another growing group of immigrants who lack voting rights: those who broke the law when they moved to America, but have lived here long enough that this country is clearly their home. The long-term undocumented may have come here illegally, but their careers and families are here. Our Constitution requires that they be recorded in the census. Like all immigrants, they pay taxes — well more than $10 billion in taxes each year. They’re part of this country. But they can’t vote.

Modern-day suffragists are determined to reverse the trend of recent decades, and reduce the number of Americans without voting rights. Yet despite his praise for the suffrage movement, Trump is committed to doing the opposite. His party is fighting to keep felons from being allowed to vote in Florida, even though a ballot measure reenfranchising them passed with overwhelming public support. His administration has created new barriers to legal immigration, sabotaging an already-broken process for green card holders. Finally, by blocking any hope for comprehensive immigration reform, the Trump administration has cut off any potential pathway to citizenship — and thus enfranchisement —– for millions of taxpayers who are long-term residents in the United States.

None of this is accidental, nor is it principled. Thanks to racial disparities in the criminal justice system, felon disenfranchisement disproportionately impacts likely Democratic voters, flipping seven Senate seats — not to mention the White House — from blue to red between 1976 and 2000 alone.

Fortunately, the modern-day incarnation of the movement for universal suffrage won’t need a constitutional amendment to vastly expand the franchise. Felon reenfranchisement and immigration reform can be enacted via a simple federal law. A federal law is all that’s needed to grant statehood to Washington, D.C,. and Puerto Rico, home to millions of Americans who have no voting representation in Congress. Finally, Congress could not just restore the Voting Rights Act but expand on it, with automatic voter registration, higher standards for election administration, and expanded early voting nationwide.

In the short term, expanding voting rights in America is likely to benefit the Democratic Party. But in the long term, voting rights are essential not to any political faction, but to democracy itself.

This is something Susan B. Anthony and her fellow suffragettes clearly understood. They used their voices, demanded the vote, and won it a century ago. Yet while their victory was a turning point for our country, the fight for suffrage — and for liberty — continues. A pardon can’t change the fact that President Trump is firmly on the wrong side.

David Litt was a speechwriter for President Barack Obama and is author of “Democracy in One Book or Less.”