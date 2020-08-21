Joe Biden lights the way

In the 1988 presidential race, he crashed and burned in his first stab at the brass ring, felled by a plagiarism scandal. Twenty years later, he didn’t even get off the ground. In 2016, as vice president and his party’s heir apparent, he bowed out before the race had started following the death of his son Beau. It seemed that a man who had spent virtually his entire working life as a politician would never get the chance to reach what Nelson Rockefeller once joked is the one true metric of success In politics — becoming president.

Yet, in a field of (mostly) younger, woker, more diverse, and female candidates, Biden outlasted them all, and on Thursday night, reached the proverbial political mountaintop. He did not waste the opportunity.

Brimming with empathy, passion, and righteous anger, Biden delivered an acceptance speech for the ages. He did it by speaking to what Abraham Lincoln once called “the better angels of our nature.”

Like those famous words, delivered in Lincoln’s first inaugural address, Biden spoke at a time of great national upheaval and uncertainty.

There was a grim, resolute quality to Biden’s words. He began with the ominous declaration that the “the current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long” and the pledge that if elected president he would “be an ally of the light.”

Presidential candidates don’t usually cast an election in such stark terms, but the use of light vs. dark — and the implicit suggestion of good vs. evil — seems appropriate for an election that increasingly feels existential.

Biden did not sugarcoat the dark mess in which America finds itself. Speaking of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “It didn’t have to be this bad.” He reminded Americans that contrary to President Trump’s false claims that the coronavirus will simply disappear, there is no miracle cure for COVID-19. To overcome this deadly virus, all Americans will have to commit to the hard work necessary to defeat it.

Biden also did something that Trump has shied away from as well: He offered empathy and compassion to those who have lost loved ones to this pandemic. Perhaps no other characteristic better defines Biden than resiliency in the face of tragedy. This is a man who weeks after winning his election to the US Senate in 1972 lost his wife and daughter in a car accident. Years later, cancer would take Beau. On the campaign trail, it’s the one thing I heard more than any other about the Democratic nominee: respect for his life-long ability to get knocked down and rise again.

“I know how it feels to lose someone you love, know that deep black hole that opens up in your chest that you feel your whole being is sucked into it,” Biden said. “I know how mean and cruel and unfair life can be sometimes.” Directly addressing their collective sorrow, he reminded Americans “the best way through pain and loss and grief is to find purpose.

That is a difficult ask right now. Over the past five months, Americans have seen their world turned upside down — and the past isn’t even our greatest challenge. Rather it’s the uncertain road forward; the unanswerable question of how long our lives will be defined by social distancing and mask wearing, and the dire possibility that the man who has sat by idly as more than 170,000 America have died of COVID-19 will be president for four more years.

When Biden said that America “can find the light once more,” I imagine many Americans cheered from their couches.

When he said that “love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark” and pledged an “end of this chapter of American darkness,” many probably nodded their heads and gave amen.

I know Biden believes these words but after the past four years — of national protests against systemic racism, an economy in free fall, persistent attacks on Constitutional rights, unending corruption by an unaccountable and unrestrained president — how many Americans share his optimism?

How many can imagine, as Biden said that “in this dark moment ... we are poised to make great progress again. That we can find the light once more”?

That is the key question of this election: whether the political forces (Black voters, suburban women, and progressives) who were knocked down in 2016 and spent the next three-and-a-half years resisting the Trump presidency, will rise again as they did in the 2018 midterms and countless special elections to deal a final body blow to Trumpism. If they do, Biden will almost certainly be our next president.

We’ll know the answer in 74 days, but it would be fitting if the man who spent three decades trying to reach his life goal — and in the twilight of his life — is the one who lights the path out of the darkness for America.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.