Home of the Week: For under $900,000, a Winthrop five-bedroom with ocean views

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated August 23, 2020, 52 minutes ago
66-pebble-ave-winthrop-owner-suite
Property Precision

60 Pebble Ave., Winthrop

$874,900

Style: Contemporary Cape

Year built: 1930

Square feet: 2,296

Beds: 5

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $7,725 (2020)

Either way, it’s a short trip to enjoy Winthrop’s Port Shirley neighborhood — by walking to the end of the street to gaze at Boston Harbor and the city skyline or by heading to the fourth level of this expanded Cape-style home, where a wide deck awaits.

There is of course, much to this property.

A white stairway with mahogany accents leads to the uncovered porch of a home painted navy with mahogany accents. A cheery coral pink door opens to the first floor and the main living areas. The flooring on most of this level is ceramic tile with a wood-like finish, and speakers and recessed lighting are installed in the ceiling.

The living room is first, and the 276-square-foot space centers on an eye-catching fireplace with a blue mantel and a surround of softball-sized stone. The firebox is red brick. Just behind the living room is an alcove now used as a comfy, carpeted office.

The fireplace creates a natural division as the house flows toward the rear. On the right is the 143-square foot dining area, which boasts a bank of windows with a window seat and a slider to the back deck.

To the left of the fireplace is the kitchen. The appliances are black stainless steel, including the smart double-wide refrigerator and wine fridge. The main counter is granite, but the peninsula is topped with a light-colored quartz. The kitchen also offers a double sink, mahogany cabinets, and a glass-tile backsplash.

A stairway in the front of the house leads to the second level, home to three bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room. Located at the front of the house, the updated laundry room has an excellent view of the water, but it is still unlikely anyone will be clamoring to wash, dry, and fold. The space has cabinetry and shelving and a slate-colored hexagonal-tile floor.

All of the bedrooms have two windows and engineered hardwood floors. One is set up as a dressing room with custom shelving.

The updated full bath on this level comes with a shower/tub combination behind clear glass, and the floor and walls are clad in a ceramic tile the color of the beach. The mahogany vanity is topped with granite.

The third-floor is home to the owner bedroom and a 130-square-foot nursery with a pair of windows and a double bifold-door closet. The owner bedroom (270 square feet) sits in the front of the house and offers sliders to a deck with an ocean view. The closet is behind a pair of bifold doors.

The full bath on this floor features a wide-plank slate floor, a tub/shower combination with a white subway tile surround, and a single vanity with white cabinetry and a granite counter.

Renovations the past few years include triple-pane windows and sliders, upgraded electrical service, central air on the second and third floor, updated heating and cooling on the first floor, a new forced-hot water boiler, Wi-Fi light switches, an outdoor shower wrapped in mahogany, mahogany accents on the house itself, new landscaping, waterproof outdoor speakers, and a freshly painted exterior.

The lower level is partially finished and has aboveground windows.

Flood insurance, which is required, is currently estimated at $2,300 a year.

Seth Williams at Ledge & Young Real Estate has the listing and is the owner.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.