Room to Love: Vertical elements enrich kitchen’s contemporary style

Tyler Karu ’s first task in creating the kitchen scheme in this modern Portland, Maine, home designed by architect Kevin Browne and built by Benjamin + Co. was to develop the most practical setup on the window wall. Tall cabinets at either end frame the space and provide plenty of storage. “There are a lot of elements coming together, so we kept the lines clean and the hardware simple,” Karu said.

THE FEATURE WALL

There are a number of ash accent walls in the house. This one provides a delineation between the kitchen and the living area. “I prefer that a kitchen not just float around in a big, open space,” Karu said.

THE BACKSPLASH AND THE SHELF

Textural handmade ceramic tiles by Pratt + Larson from Old Port Specialty Tile Co. offer a dimensional contrast to the flat white cabinetry, while the vertical installation reinforces the home’s contemporary style. The ash shelf is practical and keeps the expanse from feeling oppressive.

THE LIGHTING

Handblown-glass pendants by Hennepin Made inject another organic element without distracting from the overall design.

THE ISLAND AND THE STOOLS

The clients selected Benjamin Moore’s ”Normandy Blue” paint for the island, which is topped with honed Himalayan white granite. “It’s not a color typically used in contemporary kitchens; I liked that it didn’t feel obvious,” Karu said. Leather stools from West Elm are comfortable and add warmth.