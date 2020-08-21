Bruins, Lightning set to meet in next round

This time around, the Bruins are getting their playoff rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Philadelphia’s 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night in Toronto eliminated the Habs and locked in an Eastern Conference semifinal between its two best teams prior to the coronavirus shutdown. Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday.

A year ago, Tampa Bay tied the NHL record with 62 regular-season wins, and loomed as a stiff second-round playoff test. Instead, Columbus swept the Lightning in the first round, helping Boston on its road to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. This year, Tampa prevailed in a five-overtime Game 1 and won four one-goal games to take out the Blue Jackets in five. Brayden Point had at least one point in four of the games, giving him 10 (five goals, five assists) in eight this postseason.