A bubble of uncertainty for Bruins on second-round foe and puck drop

Meanwhile, as the evening approached, there was still no telling whether the Sons of Bruce Cassidy would face the Lightning or Islanders in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Bruins practiced Friday in Toronto without forwards Brad Marchand , Patrice Bergeron and Sean Kuraly , all of whom were granted maintenance days to ease bumps and bruises or simply not add hours to their engines.

There was also no telling when that next best-of-seven series would begin.

Life in the bubble, like life out of the bubble, is full of uncertainties.

“We’ll see who our opponent is,” mused Cassidy, whose club clinched its Round 1 series vs Carolina, 4-1, on Wednesday. “Are we playing Sunday, Monday, Tuesday? We don’t have that information yet, which is a little bit odd.”

The opponent depends on the outcome of the Flyers-Canadiens series that resumed Friday night in Game 6 (Philly with a 3-2 series lead). If the Flyers prevail and maintain their No. 1 seed in the East, the Bruins take on the Bolts. If the Habs (No. 12 seed) were to take it in Game 7 and win on Sunday, then the Bruins would face the Islanders.

The NHL originally planned to commence Round 2 play on Tuesday, but word around the bubbles (Toronto and Edmonton) on Friday was that it would prefer to get at least one series rolling for network TV on Sunday. In a normal playoff season, the league prefers not to speed up the calendar in the first three rounds, and typically only moves up the start date for the Cup Final, if the conference finals wrap early. But again, all norms have been fungible since March 12, the day the league went into mothballs because of COVID concerns.

Meanwhile, Cassidy sounds as if he’ll draw big-bodied left winger Nick Ritchie into the next round. Ritchie, picked up at the February trade deadline, played in Games 1 and 2 vs. the Canes, but was yanked after doing very little — other than delivering a heavy body blow to Joel Edmundson late in Game 2 that sidelined the towering blueliner for the remainder of the series.

Ritchie’s size (6 feet 2 inches, 230 pounds) and force factor, Cassidy figures, are worth a second look. The Canes, he said, “would try to beat you up the ice after a turnover”, which forced him to rely more on quicker, younger legs in Anders Bjork and Jack Studnicka , and also shift Kuraly, the fourth-line center to third-line wing duty with Charlie Coyle.

“But if it’s Tampa with bigger guys like [Victor] Hedman and [Mikhail] Sergachev . . . certainly they’ll get up the ice . . . and [Erik] Cernak is a big guy,” noted Cassidy. “You might need bigger bodies in the offensive zone to get inside against that group.”

Getting forwards down low for effective scoring chances was the Bruins’ bugaboo in Round 2 vs. Tampa in 2018. Need for size and presence in the top-six forward group urged GM Don Sweeney that February to add Rick Nash to the mix. Nash, though, was concussed in his 11th regular season game once wearing Black and Gold. He returned for the playoffs, his skills clearly diminished. The Bolts took the series and Nash retired in the offseason.

“I thought we were able to get inside against Carolina’s [defense] — I don’t know if that will be the case against Tampa,” said Cassidy. “The Islanders play more of a stifling game, too, so that’s where Nick could become an asset for us.”

That’s assuming, added Cassidy, that Ritchie can bring the requisite playoff speed to his game and help maintain pressure in the offensive zone through puck possession.

“So he might be a better option,” said Cassidy. “But let’s see who our opponent is.”

Ritchie, said Cassidy, would join the third line with Coyle at center. Candidates for right wing would be Bjork, Studnicka, and possibly Kuraly.

Vladar is ready

Backup goalie Dan Vladar, yet to see NHL action, joined Joakim Nordstrom in a Zoom presser after Cassidy’s daily media gaggle. He said he found out Saturday morning at breakfast that No. 1 Tuukka Rask was leaving the bubble, surrendering his roster spot, and that he would be suiting up behind Jaro Halak for Game 3.

“I was a little bit sleepy,” he recalled, “and Don Sweeney told me, ‘You are backing up.’ So it was as simple as that — it happened so quick. And my reaction was, like, ‘OK, fine, I am backing up, when’s the bus leaving . . . 45 minutes? . . . OK, I’ll be there.’”.

Vladar turned 23 on Thursday. He turned pro in 2016 and was around fellow tender Anton Khudobin in various Boston camps prior to Khudobin leaving for Dallas as a free agent in July 2018.

The 34-year-old Khudobin just won three straight starts, helping Dallas overcome Calgary in Round 1. It’s the first time “Doby” has played in the NHL postseason, the chance finally coming more than 16 years after the Wild drafted him No. 206 in the ’04 draft.

“That’s the beauty of the hockey,” said Vladar, asked to reflect on Khudobin’s fortunes. “You never know when the first or last shot is going to come. I just feel you have to enjoy every moment, every time you step on the ice, it’s a gift. Obviously, I am super, super happy for him. At the same time, I want Jaro to do the same thing, win three in a row.”

Scouting mission

Cassidy said Sweeney has left the Toronto bubble for scouting duties. He did not elaborate, but that would seem to indicate that Sweeney has headed to the Edmonton bubble to assess Western Conference action. If the Bruins win their next round, they would report to Edmonton for the Eastern Conference Final. The Cup Final also will be in Oil Town.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.