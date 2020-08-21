Celtics run past 76ers late to win Game 3, take 3-0 lead in series

At the other end, Jayson Tatum swiped the ball away from Embiid and broke free on a fast-break. Josh Richardson grabbed Tatum before he went up for a layup but was whistled for a clear-path foul, giving Boston two free throws and the ball. Tatum made one, and Kemba Walker shook Al Horford with a step-back jumper to make it 98-94, and the Sixers never scored again.

The Sixers led, 94-92, and had the ball with just under two minutes left when Marcus Smart gobbled up a crosscourt pass from Joel Embiid and fed Jaylen Brown, who coasted in for a layup as he was fouled. Brown hit the free throw to put the Celtics ahead, 95-94.

Trailing by two points with two minutes left, the Celtics closed the game with a 10-0 run and grabbed a 102-94 win over the 76ers on Friday night, taking a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Walker finished with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists to lead Boston. Philadelphia shot just 29.5 percent from the field but stayed in the game thanks to a 21-3 edge on offensive rebounds. Boston will go for the sweep in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Other observations:

▪ Horford returned to the starting lineup after being replaced in Game 2 by the rookie forward Matisse Thybulle. But the start was an adventure for the former Celtics big man. On Boston’s first possession he was smoked by a Brown backdoor cut for a dunk. Then he hacked Brown on a 3-point attempt. Then he committed a goaltending violation on a Tatum shot inside that looked like it was going to miss.

▪ Tatum was once again positioned to get an extended run with the bench group when he went to the bench just five minutes into the game. But with 35.3 seconds left in the first quarter he collected his third foul, throwing a wrench in the plan. He finished out the period but sat for the entire second quarter.

▪ Walker played well on offense in the first two games in this series, but it was grating on him a bit that he had yet to find his long-range stroke. In Games 1 and 2 he combined to make 14 of 22 2-pointers and 1 for 10 3-pointers.

“But I’ll break out one game,” he said Wednesday.

The first half wasn’t quite a breakout, but it was a start. Walker was 2 for 5 from beyond the arc in the first half, and he might have been fouled on two of his misses.

▪ Walker also should have had one more assist. On one first-quarter drive he slid a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Enes Kanter. But Kanter missed the layup, grabbed the rebound and scored. The world of stats can be cruel sometimes.

▪ Few players absorb as many bumps and bruises during a game as Smart. The first half was particularly bumpy for him. First, he took a knee to the thigh when trying to maneuver around a Embiid screen, and then a few minutes later he was sent to the floor when Richardson inadvertently smashed into him from behind. That second blow sent Smart out of the game for some medical attention, but he returned, as usual.

▪ Walker was really engaged at both ends of the floor. One example: Midway through the third quarter he battled with Horford in the paint and worked hard to get a clean strip. He then tiptoed the baseline before grabbing the ball and firing it out of bounds and off of Horford. At the other end, he made a real effort to attack the hoop.

▪ With just under eight minutes left in the third quarter Embiid picked up his fourth foul. He went to the bench with the Sixers trailing, 63-56, giving the Celtics a good opportunity to pull away. But they were unable to do it. Instead, the Sixers actually outscored Boston by three points over the rest of the period. Their offense was not pretty, but the Celtics struggled to keep the Sixers off the offensive glass.

▪ Tatum picked up his fourth two minutes later. Unlike Embiid, he stayed in the game. That’s generally Brad Stevens’s approach anyway, and in this case he had already missed most of the first half anyway, so at some point you just have to roll with him. He didn’t commit another foul in the period, so the slight gamble paid off.

▪ The fake crowd noise at these games alternates between being excessive, the right touch, and sort of funny. When Horford missed a first-quarter free throw, the sound of a groaning crowd was played.

