Friday’s Patriots practice report: Walkthrough wraps up a busy week of training camp

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed his second straight day, though according to a Boston Herald report, it is not injury related.

The Patriots wrapped up another week of training camp Friday with a walkthrough-like practice in which most everything was done at half-speed.

Receiver N’Keal Harry was out for the third straight practice.

Also absent were offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, safety Adrian Phillips, cornerback D’Angelo Ross, and defensive linemen Beau Allen, Derek Rivers, and Tashawn Bower.

Running backs Sony Michel (knee/PUP) and Lamar Miller (knee/PUP) have yet to practice.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham (lower body) was limited as was rookie safety Kyle Dugger, the unofficial star of the week, who made just a brief appearance.

Advertisement

INJURIES: Rookie receiver Jeff Thomas came down awkwardly after making a leaping catch during individual drills. He was stretched out on the sideline by the training staff, then did some light jogging and stationary bike work before returning for some late team drills.

DRESS CODE: Helmets and shorts.

ARMS RACE

With Stidham not participating in team drills, Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer took all the reps and split them almost down the middle. Unofficially, Hoyer had 27 snaps and Newton 25. Because the practice was done walkthrough style with only phantom defense being played, passing statistics are worthless. Suffice to say both Newton and Hoyer completed a large percentage of their throws.

Cam Newton signed with the Patriots in July. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ The Patriots didn’t work on field goals for the fourth straight day, though Justin Rohrwasser — always the first arrival of the day — attempted some pre-practice field goals off a tee.

Rohrwasser spent most of the day on the stationary bike and led the peloton at every official stop.

▪ Disaster was averted early on when Dalton Keene narrowly missed crashing into Nick Caserio, who was throwing passes to receivers in a nearby drill.

Advertisement

▪ Jake Bailey was absolutely crushing his punts as he blasted round after round to the return group led by Julian Edelman and Gunner Olszewski. Bailey was ridiculous on the day.

▪ Edelman called for a fair catch on one punt, then made a return motion after fielding the ball, prompting gunner Matthew Slater to quickly signal for a flag against his former roommate.

▪ Ja’Whaun Bentley was forced to take a penalty lap for a pre-snap flinch during punt protection reps.

▪ It’s all in the details: Though plays were run seemingly in slow motion, the coaches reminded players (sometimes loudly) to be quick about substitution patterns.

▪ J.C. Jackson did make a nice end zone pass break up on a Newton pass intended for Edelman.

▪ Edelman skied to haul in Newton’s pass in the back of the end zone on a two-point conversion play that ended practice.

▪ Newton spent a ton of time working with and chatting with Edelman and Mohamed Sanu

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday: Players day off.

Sunday: Practice time TBA

Jim McBride

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.