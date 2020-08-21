Game 27: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After Thursday night’s 7-1 win , the Red Sox will look to extend their winning streak to three as they continue their road trip at Baltimore.

Pitching: RHP Colten Brewer (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

ORIOLES (12-13): TBA

Pitching: LHP John Means (0-1, 10.57 ERA)

Time: 7:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Means: Bogaerts 5-12, Bradley Jr. 2-9, Chavis 2-7, Devers 3-16, Lin 0-1, Martinez 3-12, Moreland 1-2, Vázquez 2-10

Orioles vs. Brewer: Alberto 0-1, Davis 0-5, Mullins 0-1, Núñez 3-7, Ruiz 1-2, Santander 1-2, Sisco 0-1, Smith Jr. 1-2

Stat of the day: Alex Verdugo has hit safely in each of his last 11 games, the longest hit streak by any Red Sox player this season and the longest streak of his career.

Notes: Brewer is making his second career start. He has no decisions and a 7.71 ERA in eight career appearances, all in relief, against Baltimore. In his first start against the Yankees, he allowed four hits and two runs over 2 ⅔ innings. ... The Sox have lost only two of their last 12 series at Camden Yards (7-2-3), dating back to May 2016. They are 20-4 in their last 24 games in Baltimore. ... Anthony Santander has a 14-game hitting streak. He is batting .355 (22-for-62) with seven homers and 18 RBIs during the streak. ... Means has a 3-1 career mark vs. the Red Sox with a 4.02 ERA in six games (five starts).

