Hamstring injury sends Buffalo’s Josh Norman to sidelines

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely after hurting his left hamstring in practice on Thursday. He appeared to fall awkwardly while being stripped of the ball from behind after intercepting Josh Allen’s pass. Norman lay on the field for a moment before getting up on his own, then limped to the sideline, where he was attended to by trainers, and missed about the final half of the 90-minute practice. Coach Sean McDermott couldn’t provide a timetable on time Norman will miss, saying “those take some time to really get a good read on. The biggest thing right now is that he maximizes those treatment opportunities so that he can get back out there as soon as possible.” The Bills signed the 32-year-old, ninth-year pro to a one-year contract in March after Norman was released by Washington, reuniting him with McDermott, his defensive coordinator during the best days of his career in Carolina . . . The Las Vegas Raiders christened Allegiant Stadium with a scrimmage for which they donned full game uniforms and pads. “Welcome to the Death Star, where our opponents’ dreams come to die,” owner Mark Davis said as addressed the players from the base of the 95-foot torch honoring his late father, Al Davis , while being broadcast on three enormous video boards. “My father always said that the greatness of the Raiders is in its future. Well, today that future really starts” . . . Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, joining Jags defensive tackle Carl Davis, who is suspended without pay for the first four games. Mauro served a four-game PED ban for a previous violation in 2018 . . . The NFL has hired Jonathan Beane as senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. Beane, who has held senior diversity roles at Roche, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner, among others, will “spearhead diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and will collaborate with senior leadership to drive actionable change.” Among his four collegiate degrees are a bachelor’s from Dartmouth.

Churchill Downs abandoned its plan to hold the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby before a limited number of fans on Sept. 5, saying it would run without live spectators because of a significant increase in coronavirus cases in and around Louisville. In a statement, the company said that its plan to hold America’s most famous horse race before a scaled down crowd of more than 20,000 people was no longer feasible. Churchill Downs announced in the spring that it would move the Derby from its usual first Saturday in May sin hopes of hosting a live crowd . . . “Carb Day,” which has evolved from a critical on-track session to the kickoff of a weekend party complete with a massive concert — there hasn’t been a carburetor on an Indy car since 1963 — was little more than a two-hour Friday practice session in Indianapolis, with spectators are not permitted at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year. Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP was fastest in a Chevrolet, followed by a trio of Honda’s driven by former Indy 500 winners Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, and Takuma Sato. Pole-sitter Marco Andretti was 28th.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

Big Ten football parents protest season shutdown

Parents of Big Ten football players, upset over the process that led to the postponement of the fall season, held a protest near the conference’s Chicago-area headquarters while an attorney demanded Commissioner Kevin Warren turn over material illustrating how the decision was made. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Aug. 11 that health and safety concerns over the coronavirus led them to shut down football this fall. The other three major conferences, the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern, are planning to play. Attorney Mike Flood of Norfolk, Neb., in a letter sent to Warren on Friday, threatened a federal lawsuit if documents and other materials related to the decision aren’t turned over by Monday. Flood also is owner of Flood Communications, which operates eight radio stations in the state, five of which broadcast football games as part of the Husker Sports Network. The former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature said he represents the parents of 11 Cornhuskers players. Meanwhile, Nebraska announced 51 athletic department employees would be put on furlough for the final three months of 2020, and all others will take a 10 percent pay cut in response to the budget crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic . . . Iowa is dropping its men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs after the 2020-21 academic year in response to a projected loss of $100 million in revenue. Athletic director Gary Barta said the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football and other fall sports until the spring will create an overall budget deficit between $60 million and $75 million this year . . . Nancy Stevens, who led UConn to three national titles in becoming the winningest coach in NCAA field hockey history, is retiring and will be succeeded by her long-time assistant coach, Paul Caddy, on Sept. 1. Stevens finishes her 43-year coaching career with a record of 700-189-24, going 520-139-8 in 30 years with the Huskies and winning NCAA championships in 2013, 2014. and 2017.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Legendary Norwood baseball coach Pete Wall dies at 81

Pete Wall, who won more than 500 games during 35 years as Norwood High’s baseball coach, died Thursday. The 1957 Norwood grad and lifelong town resident was 81. Wall, who coached Norwood from 1969–2003 and is one of just 12 500-game winners, was also the first coach in Massachusetts American Legion history to capture three consecutive championships, doing so with Norwood Post 70 from 1985–87 . . . Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. He originally tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus last Sunday and announced that day he was pulling out of the Western & Southern Open, the hard-court tournament that will precede the US Open in New York. He cannot play in the Grand Slam tournament, which begins Aug. 31, if he has COVID-19. Also out of the Western & Southern is four-time Grand Slam champion and Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters, who withdrew because of an abdominal injury and still hopes to play in the US Open. The 37-year-old Belgian came out of retirement this year . . . Dani Holmqvist shot 1-under 70 in winds reaching as high as 50 m.p.h. at Royal Troon in Scotland, the only player under par after 36 holes at the Women’s British Open. A 1-under total of 141 left the Swede a stroke ahead of Austin Ernst of the United States (70) and Sophia Popov of Germany (72). Former No. 1 Lydia Ko (71) is two back. First-round leader Amy Olson parred her final four holes to shoot 81, 14 strokes worse than Thursday . . . Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover (Dec.) International Speedway, the 21-year-old in the No. 21 Chevrolet pulling away on a late restart to win for the second time in three races . . . Romelu Lukaku played a part in both teams’ goals as Sevilla beat Inter Milan, 3-2, in Cologne, Germany, to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time.