Jim Pallotta selling stake in Celtics to Steve Pagliuca, according to a report

Boston billionaire businessman Jim Pallotta is proceeding with another sale of his professional sports ownership portfolio, with Sportico reporting Friday that Pallotta is spinning off his minority ownership in the Boston Celtics to the team’s managing partner, Steve Pagliuca.

Earlier this month, Pallotta sold his Italian Serie A soccer team AS Roma to the Houston-based Friedkin Group.

According to Sportico, Pagliuca will purchase Pallotta’s eight percent stake of the NBA franchise, which has been valued at $3.1 billion by Forbes.