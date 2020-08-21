Pascal Siakam, Raptors beat Nets again to take commanding 3-0 series lead

“Our goal is always to win, and that’s what we came into the game for and I don’t think we worried about that,” Siakam said of making some team history with the 3-0 lead. “It’s just about taking every game and then going out and trying to get a win.”

The defending champs now can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday in their Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-92 Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to take the first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history.

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Norman Powell added 11 points.

Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points. Caris LeVert scored 15, Chris Chiozza had 14 points off the bench, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10. Jarrett Allen, who had a double-double in each of the first two games, was held without a shot attempt as he grabbed 17 rebounds.

“We even got to the point where we ran an after-timeout play for him, he got fouled during it,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said of Allen. “We were definitely trying to keep him involved.”

The Raptors, who led wire-to-wire in winning Game 1, never trailed in this game. VanVleet opened with a 3 for Toronto, and Johnson answered with a 3 before Lowry's 3 put the Raptors ahead to stay. They led by as much as 31 in the fourth quarter.

“I like the intensity we’re playing with,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “I think we’re taking most possessions pretty seriously, right? Not really paying attention to the score. We’re playing defense with some intensity and trying to do the coverages and execute the game plan.”

Toronto led 24-17 at the end of the first quarter and 57-42 at the end of the second. Allen finally scored his first points on a pair of free throws with 6:23 left as the Nets chewed away at that lead, but Toronto led 84-68 at the end of the third.

Toronto’s 3-0 lead now leaves only Minnesota and the Clippers as the other NBA franchises never to hold a 3-0 lead in either a best-of-seven or a best-of-five playoff series.

The Nets, who have lost four straight overall, are down 0-3 in a series for the first time since being swept by Miami in the first round of the 2005 playoffs. They played without G/F Joe Harris, who left the bubble for personal reasons after the Nets’ loss in Game 2. Harris is the 10th player the Nets have been without during the NBA restart due to either injury, illness or personal reasons.

Jazz 124, Nuggets 87 — Mike Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping Utah rout Denver for a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.

The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver's playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.

Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned Monday night. He went through a four-day quarantine that ended Friday. He was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and had four assists.

Mike Conley drives to the hoop between four Nuggets defenders during the Jazz's Game 3 rout Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Rudy Gobert had a career playoff-high 24 points courtesy of numerous easy dunks and layups. He also had 14 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell was held “in check” — as much as he can — with 20 points. He had a Jazz playoff-record 57 in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2.

Utah led by 25 in the second quarter, built it up to 30 in the third quarter on a breakaway dunk from Mitchell and extended it to 39 in the fourth.

It's the second straight lopsided win for the Jazz in the series after dropping Game 1 in overtime.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points. The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor.

The Los Angeles Lakers learned their lesson.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to rout the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 on Thursday night in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

“Obviously, this is an important game for us,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We have tremendous respect for them. We’re going to have to battle the way we did tonight in every game this series.”

Davis scored 28 points in Game 1, but made just 8 of 24 shots. In Game 2, he made 13 of 21.

“I just wanted to come out tonight with the mind-set tonight to be aggressive and to help my team on both ends of the floor and do whatever I had to do to help the team win,” he said.

LeBron James had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 turnovers for the Lakers. He had 23 points, 17 rebounds and a playoff career-high 16 assists in Game 1.

The Trail Blazers stunned the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, but things went horribly wrong in Game 2. A poor performance got worse when All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. The team said X-rays were negative.

“It’s just sore,” Lillard said. “A little bit tender to the touch. Dislocated it. A little bit sore, a little bit swollen. Uncomfortable.”

Portland coach Terry Stotts said it's too early to determine Lillard's status for Game 3.

Lillard was held to 18 points Thursday after ripping the Lakers for 34 in Game 1.

Davis scored 21 points in the first half to help the Lakers take a 56-39 lead. The Trail Blazers’ high-powered offense shot 35% in the half.

Early in the third quarter, Davis aggressively grabbed a defensive rebound, then fired a long pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a breakaway jam that gave the Lakers a 63-41 lead.

The Lakers continued to pour it on and led 88-58 after three quarters. Los Angeles led by 32 points in the period.

It was quite a drop-off for The Trail Blazers, who had been one of the best teams in the bubble.

“We didn’t relax, they just went after it harder than we did,” Lillard said. “It was their night. It didn’t help that we didn’t play well on the offensive end.”