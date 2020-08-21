Red Sox could find a lot of teams interested in reliever Brandon Workman

But with the Sox at the bottom of the standings and Workman eligible for free agency this winter, the righthander may soon be leaving the organization with whom he’s played for the last decade. According to major league sources, multiple teams have shown interest in the Red Sox closer.

Brandon Workman is one of just two Red Sox with multiple World Series rings from his time in Boston. A 2010 second-round pick, he is also one of the longest-tenured members of the team, a contributor to titles in both 2013 and 2018, as well as the de facto leader of the team’s relief corps.

One team in need of bullpen help checked in with the Red Sox recently but found the asking price for a rental reliever to be beyond their level of interest. But reports out of Philadelphia suggest that the Phillies — who entered Friday with an 8.07 bullpen ERA, worst in the majors — are pursuing a deal for Workman (whom Philadelphia drafted in the third round of the 2007 draft but did not sign).

The potential for Workman to serve as an upgrade to a contending team is fairly straightforward. Since the start of 2019, Workman has held opponents to a .141 average while allowing 0.1 homers per 9 innings, both the lowest marks in the majors. His 2.07 ERA (ninth) and 35.3 percent strikeout rate (11th) both also rate as elite.

While evaluators from multiple major league teams expect the value of pending free agents to be unusually low this summer, Workman recently was described as being one of the most valuable Red Sox chips as a back-of-the-bullpen difference-maker in a market that might feature few true sellers.

As first reported by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com and confirmed by a major league source, Philadelphia and other teams have also done background work on another Red Sox reliever, Heath Hembree. The 31-year-old has struggled to date in 2020 (5.59 ERA), but his fastball, slider, curveball combination make him an appealing candidate for middle- to late-innings help. Hembree is under team control through the 2021 season.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke declined to discuss whether he needed to steer clear of Workman or anyone else in his bullpen due to the potential for a trade.

“Obviously I’m planning right now to go along in this game how we always do,” said Roenicke. “Hopefully there is a close situation and I use the same guys that I use.”

Rumor has it

While Roenicke wouldn’t comment on any particular rumors, he did note how unsettling this time of year can be, particularly given the possibility for misinformation. Roenicke said that he talked on Friday with a Red Sox player who has been subject to trade speculation — but whom the Sox hadn’t actually discussed with any other clubs.

“[The time leading up to the Aug. 31 trade deadline is] an important time for an organization because there are some big-time decisions that need to be made about the future and where you’re headed. … But it’s a really uncomfortable time for a lot of the players,” said Roenicke. “One thing I really don’t like is when rumors are out there about some players that really we haven’t even talked to another team on and that happens all the time. I had to talk to a player today that we’ve had no discussions with any teams on and yet his name has been out there. It’s unfair to him because he’s got to try to play a ballgame and yet his name is out there thinking that any time, he could be traded.”

Big shoes to fill

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo recently wore cleats with a silhouette of David Ortiz — on the follow-through of his swing — stenciled in the middle of the words “Big Papi.” The 24-year-old was excited to pay homage to the Red Sox great, whom he delighted in getting to know this spring.

“He’s my favorite player,” said Verdugo. “When I wear them, I think of him. I think about me as a kid watching him play for Boston, just how much I looked up to him and how much I loved watching him play. It just gives me a little extra motivation to kind of go out there and compete.”

Verdugo said that he stayed in touch with Ortiz during the sport’s shutdown, getting video feedback from the slugger on his swing. The outfielder entered Friday with an 11-game hitting streak that had boosted his season line to .282/.358/.518.

Houck in ‘right direction’

Righthander Tanner Houck — a 2017 first-round pick who finished last year in Triple A and whom the Sox are trying to develop as a potential big league starter — threw four innings in a simulated game at McCoy Stadium on Friday. As has often been the case, he induced weak contact from righties but gave up a number of hard-hit balls (or struggled to command pitches) to lefties. PawSox pitching coach Paul Abbott, who’s overseeing the pitchers at the alternate site, said that Houck — a sinker/slider pitcher who features a wipeout breaking ball that often seems unhittable for righthanded hitters — is working to alter his plan of attack against lefties. He’s using a four-seam fastball to get in on the hands of lefties, and he’s also stopped throwing a changeup in favor of a splitter to try to feature a pitch that he can sell better to induce chases out of the zone. His slider, when it’s on, I’ll put it up against anyone in baseball. It’s almost unhittable,” said Abbott. “He’s going to have some weapons now to get lefties out. The stuff is in the right direction that he needs to make. We took away his changeup, prioritized a split, which is going to be another good weapon, and we’re going to dedicate to that. We’ve seen an uptick in quality. Still some growing pains a little bit with that pitch, but he looked really good today.” … Abbott, who was the pitching coach in Double A Portland in 2019, noted the striking offensive step forward taken by outfielder Jarren Duran, who struggled with the Sea Dogs last year following his promotion from High A Salem in May. “He looks like I was expecting to see last year, what he was billed to be,” said Abbott. “Obviously he struggled when he got to Double A. I felt like he struggled a little bit getting the bat head out. You could beat him in. That’s not the case anymore — not since he’s been here. He’s looking really impressive: strong, he’s showing us some power, he’s got the speed tool that’s extreme-plus. Now that you mix in some power, he’s going to be more than a speed threat. He’s driving the ball. I’m extremely impressed with the way he looks. He has a whole, completely different approach at the plate than he had last year, a completely different hitter.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.