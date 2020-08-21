Red Sox hold off Orioles, earn season-high third straight win

The decision to deal away current contributors for a pair of pitchers who will report to Pawtucket gave a clear window into where the Red Sox are in their pursuit of a championship. Yet the backdrop against which the trade occurred offered its own form of evidence about the state of the team’s competitive ambitions.

A pair of World Series ring holders, closer Brandon Workman and middle innings reliever Heath Hembree, were dealt to the Phillies — along with cash and either a player to be named or cash consideration — on Friday night. In exchange, the Sox received a pair of righthanders — Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold — with a chance to contribute as starters.

On a night when the Red Sox started a selloff of their pitchers as a point of departure in their moves to strengthen themselves for future seasons, the team’s lineup offered a reminder of what still remains.

The Red Sox lineup once again shelled Orioles pitchers, opening up an 8-0 lead before withstanding a late-innings rally for an 8-5 win in Baltimore that gave the Sox their season-high third straight victory of the year. In the win, the team’s three top hitters — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez — joined forces in a way rarely seen this year, but one that offered a reminder of an offense that still has tremendous potential.

For Bogaerts, his homer off lefty John Means represented his second homer in as many games. Over two games in Baltimore, he has driven the ball to all fields in a way that reinforces the view of a shortstop with elite offensive talent.

Martinez demolished a Means changeup well into the bleachers just to the right of center. Ordinarily, such blasts are routine, though this one represented just the third of the year for Martinez, and the first time he hadn’t pulled a homer. Even so, he’s shown better swings in recent days.

Devers, meanwhile, obliterated a changeup from reliever Jorge Lopez, launching it 441 feet into the bleachers in right-center. It was the sort of display of elite power that has already become a frequently seen part of his game.

Perhaps there was a message. As the Red Sox begin the process of repairing and reconfiguring their pitching staff for 2021, the offensive eruption offered a glimpse of a lineup that still features the sort of distinguished talent to make a return from the abyss of the season’s first four weeks possible.

Takeaways:

Darwinzon dazzles: Pivetta and Seabold aren’t the only pieces the Red Sox have added to open a window of possibility into an improved pitching staff.

In his first big league appearance this season, Darwinzon Hernandez displayed the electric fastball that made his 2019 debut so intriguing and his absence to this point of the 2020 season (after testing positive for COVID-19) so glaring. Hernandez attacked the strike zone with mid-90s heaters and a nasty slider, blowing them past Orioles hitters.

He delivered two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit, walked one, and struck out three. Perhaps most notably, he threw 28 of 40 pitches (70 percent) for strikes. He elicited seven swings and misses in his two innings.

For Hernandez, the outing marked the third appearance of his young career in which he delivered at least two scoreless innings. As the Red Sox begin to explore his most impactful role, the opening audition surely will have the team excited about his future performances.

Something brewing: Colten Brewer turned in quite possibly the best outing of his career, logging a career-high four innings of shutout ball in which he gave up three hits (all singles), walked two, and struck out two. He wasn’t overpowering so much as he proved capable of steering clear of barrels while attacking the strike zone with a mix of pitches that generates considerable movement. A pitcher who often struggles with control threw 50 of 71 pitches (70.4 percent) for strikes. For the year, the 27-year-old now has a 3.50 ERA.

Bogaerts has liftoff vs. lefting: After the Red Sox went down in order in a six-pitch top of the first inning, Bogaerts put the team on the board by teeing off against a John Means changeup to open the second. In 38 plate appearances this year against southpaws, Bogaerts is hitting .378/.395/.757 with four homers.

Alex Speier