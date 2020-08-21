Scottie Sheffler sets TPC Boston course record with a 59 in second round

Scottie Scheffler shot a second round 59 at the Northern Trust on Friday, setting a TPC Boston course record. It also tied a FedExCup Playoff record.

Entering the day at 1-under, Scheffler’s 12-under performance gave him a share of the lead at the time he ended his round with yet another birdie on the 18th green.

Scheffler, 24, joins elite company with his sub-60 performance. He is the 12th golfer in the history of the PGA Tour to shoot a 59. Only Jim Furyk’s final round 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship ranks better.