Subway Series postponed after two Mets tested positive

The Mets flew home Thursday night and are in New York, and the team said in a statement the traveling party was tested at Citi Field on Friday morning before being sent home to quarantine. The team does not plan to work out this weekend. The team said those who tested positive or were identified as close contacts remained in Miami. It did not specify how many close contacts had been identified.

The Mets had their game Thursday night at Miami as well as Friday’s opener against the Yankees postponed on Thursday after the results were reported. MLB postponed the rest of the weekend series between the New York teams on Friday “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing.”

Major League Baseball postponed this weekend's Subway Series to allow time for more testing and contact tracing after two members of the New York Mets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league has now postponed 36 games this season because of positive tests with the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and the Mets. The Yankees have twice had their schedule interrupted despite reporting no positive tests since opening day.

Advertisement

Yankees put Torres, Paxton on IL

All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres and lefthander James Paxton have joined the Yankees’ crowded injured list.

Torres had an MRI that revealed mild strains in his left hamstring and quad, while Paxton had an MRI on Thursday that showed a low-grade strain in his left forearm flexor. Both were added to the IL on Friday. Lefthander Luis Avilan was also placed on the injured list after an MRI revealed left shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees are already without star hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu, as well as lefthander Zack Britton, righthander Tommy Kahnle, and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka — all on the IL. Judge was expected to be activated Saturday after recovering from a strained right calf.

Advertisement

The Yankees also traded righthanded reliever David Hale to the Phillies in exchange for righty relief prospect Addison Russ. Hale, who pitched six innings and had one save for New York, was designated for assignment Monday when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list.

Strasburg’s season in jeopardy

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis on his throwing hand after seeing a nerve specialist, manager Dave Martinez said.

Martinez said surgery could be an option but he has yet to talk with the 2019 World Series MVP. Strasburg was put on the injured list on Aug. 15, a day after he recorded just two outs at Baltimore. It was the 32-year-old’s first appearance on the IL since 2018. After going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts in 2019, the righthander is 0-1 this season with a 10.80 ERA in two starts.

“I’m going to talk to him to see what his options are and what he wants to do,” Martinez said before Friday’s game against the Marlins. “I think it’s something that’s going to have to be fixed, so we’ll see.”

Strasburg signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with Washington in the offseason after his impressive postseason. Strasburg became the first pitcher in baseball history to go 5-0 in the postseason as the Nationals won the franchise’s first championship.

Francona not close to return

Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a scheduled medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment on Friday and will likely miss the team’s three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. It’s not known when Francona, a two-time World Series winner, will return. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti provided an update on the 61-year-old Francona, who has already missed 11 games this season with health issues. Antonetti said Francona was still feeling “really uncomfortable” leading up to the procedure, which was performed at the Cleveland Clinic. The hope is the latest one will help him feel well enough to continue managing in 2020 … The Royals placed catcher Salvador Perez on the injured list with lingering vision problems. Perez woke up with vision problems Sunday and visited a specialist on Monday. He was good enough to return to the lineup, but he’s been out with continued blurry vision the rest of the week … Slumping Chris Davis was been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Orioles, who recalled highly touted outfield prospect Ryan Mountcastle. Davis headed to IL with a .122 batting average and patellar tendinitis in his left knee. Currently in the fifth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract, the former two-time home run champion has only six hits — none of them homers — and one RBI.