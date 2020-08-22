Global deaths from COVID-19 reach 800,000 as US cases remain steady

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vow to get children back to school is leading to a sense of dread that the country is walking into another crisis

Covid-19 deaths worldwide reached 800,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. had its fourth day in a row with more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths Friday. In Europe, Germany recorded the highest number of new infections, but the continent’s renewed virus surge is less deadly so far than the first wave.

American cases steady; deaths still high

U.S. cases rose 47,581 on Friday, an 0.9% increase that matches the average daily rise of the previous seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. While overall cases have been dropping in recent weeks, there were 1,102 deaths, the fourth day in a row over 1,000.

Florida cases and deaths slow

Florida reported 597,597 cases on Saturday, a 0.7% rise compared with the average increase of 0.8% in the previous seven days. The state added 4,311 new cases.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 10,274, an increase of 106 compared with 119 the previous day and below the average daily increase of the previous week, according to the state health department report, which includes data through Friday.

New York cases, deaths remain low

New York reported 653 cases, little changed from the average 0.1% daily increase of the previous seven days. Another four deaths were reported, and hospitalizations fell to 483, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet.

Europe virus surge looks less deadly than initial wave

Europe’s renewed surge in Covid-19 cases appears to be less deadly than the original wave several months ago, data show. Increased testing is catching the disease earlier, and in contrast to spikes in March and April -- when the pandemic ripped through nursing homes -- authorities are doing a better job of protecting the elderly and other vulnerable people, according to scientists.

However, others caution that as infections in most European countries began climbing only a few days or weeks ago, deaths could rise again too given the lag between infection and death.

