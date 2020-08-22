Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Greater Boston: Notable sightings last week included a marbled godwit in Squantum and two little blue herons in Hingham. There were three orchard orioles and a chestnut-sided warbler at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

While fall songbird migration is off to a slow start so far, shorebird migration is reaching a fever pitch. As the weather cools, inland mudflats can hold rarities like buff-breasted and Baird’s sandpipers, and along the coast, godwits and whimbrels are showing up in relatively good numbers.

North Shore: Last week’s crested caracara, which represents only the fourth or fifth record of this species in Massachusetts, is still being seen at Woodsom Farm in Amesbury. At Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, rarities included a buff-breasted sandpiper, an American avocet, and a cattle egret. As is usual for late August, tree swallows are staging in huge flocks at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, with this week’s estimated numbers ranging from 50,000 to 75,000 birds. At Halibut Point in Rockport, there was a bay-breasted warbler along with two ovenbirds and two Manx shearwaters.

South Shore: Observers found a stilt sandpiper at Scituate Reservoir, a western sandpiper at Duxbury Beach, two Caspian terns and two Manx shearwaters at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and a great cormorant at Manomet Point.

Central and Western Massachusetts: Sightings included a red-necked phalarope in Agawam, a little blue heron in Belchertown, and a red-headed woodpecker at Greenwood Cemetery in Ashby. Reports of fall songbird migrants included a Tennessee warbler and five blue grosbeaks in Hadley, a Wilson’s warbler at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Pittsfield, and a yellow-breasted chat on West Branch road in Washington. There have been many sightings of red crossbills throughout the region, with flocks of 15 reported in Petersham, eight in Gill, six in Northfield, and small flocks in many other towns.

Nantucket: Tuckernuck Island continues to generate interesting sightings, with last week’s highlights including an upland sandpiper, a hooded warbler, and a blue-winged warbler.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.