Chinatown cleans up, getting ready for its next act

“It feels great to clean up my neighborhood,” said Edlyn Zhang, who has lived in Chinatown for two years.

First, fear of the illness drove away business and gave rise to anti-Asian racism. Then, the virus infiltrated the neighborhood. On Saturday, dozens of volunteers in face masks and gloves used brooms and trash bags to clean the district and prepare Chinatown for its next act.

Before Massachusetts confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in February, Chinatown had begun feeling the effects of the global pandemic that originated late last year in Wuhan, a city in central China.

The cleanup was part of the recently launched campaign, We Love Boston Chinatown, and organized by the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center and the city’s Love Your Block program.

Volunteers spread out over 13 locations picking up trash, sweeping, weeding, and cleaning the lion statues beneath the Chinatown Gate. Organizers required volunteers to wear face coverings and register in advance to limit the number of participants.

Volunteers Cato Hui, left, and Ran Guo cleaned Hudson Street on Saturday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Ben Hires, chief executive of the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, said the area is trying to reintroduce itself with a poster campaign for businesses, restaurant takeout promotions, and expanding next month’s “Experience Chinatown” event.

Instead of a one-day gathering, there will be musical performances weekly at the Chinatown Gate, a new mural on Hudson Street, and art installations in storefronts.

“Chinatown is very resilient whatever the challenge is,” Hires said.

Before the pandemic, Chinatown was fighting for its identity, pushing back against a gentrification wave that was displacing Asian immigrants from the neighborhood that their predecessors established in the 19th century.

COVID-19 and the xenophobia directed at Asian communities has cost the neighborhood some of its vitality, volunteers said.

“Chinatown got zero business when it all started,” said Zhang. “All these businesses are small, mom and pop, local. They definitely got hit really hard financially.”

C-Mart, a supermarket, and Boom Crispy Chicken, a takeout spot on Kneeland Street, are among the businesses that didn’t survive the pandemic, according to event organizers and volunteers.

Outdoor dining, a key component of reopening restaurants, has been hard to implement on the narrow, one-way streets of Chinatown, they said.

Some well-known dim sum spots like China Pearl, Dim Sum Cafe, and Great Taste Bakery & Restaurant, have reopened, but the neighborhood’s tightly packed streets no longer bustle and some businesses have reduced their hours, according to neighborhood leaders.

Last summer, visitors flocked to Chinatown on days with pleasant weather, Hires said. On Saturday, the neighborhood appeared busy with people, he said, but many were volunteers at the cleanup event.

“It’s sort of like a ghost town,” Hires said.

The cleanup was a way to boost Chinatown’s spirits, he said.

“It’s also an effort to just show love and support for the residents. They’ve all been stuck inside. They’ve all been experiencing fear to be outside because of the anti-Asian xenophobia. This is just to build up the neighborhood again,” Hires said.

Cato Hui, a volunteer from Somerville, said the recovery efforts in Chinatown deserve more attention.

“It’s a really important neighborhood in the Boston area,” said Hui, a biotech engineer. “People here are really hard working and doing what they can to make things work while abiding by safety guidelines.”

Leanne Fan was among a group of volunteers cleaning a lot on Hudson Street, where a new mural will be displayed for “Experience Chinatown.”

Volunteers cleared weeds, picked up litter, and removed broken branches from the lot, which also has garden boxes and a squash patch.

“This cleanup is one way for people who don’t live here to give something back,” said Fan, 29, a research associate at Harvard Business School who lives in Somerville.

Fan is a performer with Gund Kwok, a lion and dragon dance troupe in Chinatown. She said she was dismayed about the closing of Boom Crispy Chicken. Chinatown businesses, Fan said, typically represent efforts by immigrants to establish a life in the United States.

“The thought of some family wanting to make it America and being hit by something that’s completely out of their control is heartbreaking,” she said.

Another volunteer, Benjamin Heo of Cambridge, said Chinatown is a strong community.

He shared his pitch for the neighborhood: “Eat here. The food’s good.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.