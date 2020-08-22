Convenience store clerk shot last month in Roxbury robbery dies

A convenience store clerk shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Roxbury last month died Saturday, according to the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association.
Tanjim Siam, 23, a recent immigrant from Bangladesh, has been a coma since the July 14 shooting and was taken off life support Friday, the association said in a statement.
“We are broken-hearted by the loss of such a bright, young man,” said Humayun Morshed, secretary of the association and a friend of Siam’s family in the statement. “Tanjim represented the best of the American dream and we are all saddened by his death.”
Advertisement
Siam had only been working at the M&R convenience store a few months while in the United States to pursue an education when he was shot at about 9:15 p.m., the Globe reported at the time.
Earlier this month, a Lynn man, 25-year-old Stephon Samuel, was charged with shooting the clerk. Samuel was already in police custody after allegedly robbing a Brockton motel six days after the convenient store shooting, according to authorities.
Siam, who has been in the intensive care unit of Boston Medical Center since the shooting, is the 39th homicide victim in the city this year, according to Boston police.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.