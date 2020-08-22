Convenience store clerk shot last month in Roxbury robbery dies

A convenience store clerk shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Roxbury last month died Saturday, according to the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association.

Tanjim Siam, 23, a recent immigrant from Bangladesh, has been a coma since the July 14 shooting and was taken off life support Friday, the association said in a statement.

“We are broken-hearted by the loss of such a bright, young man,” said Humayun Morshed, secretary of the association and a friend of Siam’s family in the statement. “Tanjim represented the best of the American dream and we are all saddened by his death.”