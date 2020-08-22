Lane shutdowns begin on Turnpike

“When you’re organizing an air-rights project for the first time in 40 years, obviously there’s going to be some inconvenience,” said Tom Tinlin, a former state highway chief who now works for Howard Stein Hudson, a company that is helping manage the transportation elements of the project.

Starting this weekend, the eight-lane highway will be reduced by one lane in each direction through much of western Boston. The closures will allow workers to begin building a deck over the Turnpike, along Massachusetts Avenue between Newbury and Boylston streets, to facilitate the $700 million hotel and office project, which is being developed by the commercial real estate firm Samuels & Associates.

The first major development over the Massachusetts Turnpike in decades wasn’t going to come without some disruption to travelers — such as nearly a year of lane closures.

The far-left lane will close in each direction until winter. The right-hand lanes will be closed from February to July.

For eastbound travelers, the lane change will happen around the Allston interchange. While that is more than a mile from the project, closing a lane there ensures cars will be in the proper lanes by the time they reach Mass. Ave., Tinlin said. For those traveling west, the lane drop will begin inside the Prudential Tunnel.

Samuels announced in June it had secured financing and was moving forward with the long-planned project despite the worldwide economic contraction from the coronavirus. The pandemic may also mitigate the traffic disruptions, similar to how the MBTA has expedited some of its repair work during a period of low ridership. While traffic is undoubtedly returning to Boston, it is still down significantly on the Turnpike and is more spread out, reducing rush-hour delays.

“This horrible pandemic that we’re in has also meant a significant decrease in traffic around the Turnpike,” Tinlin said. “If you’re going to do something like this, now is the time.”

The project will also build above the Worcester-Framingham commuter rail tracks. That will require a few weekend rail disruptions, although not until next year.

Other transportation elements include: installing bike lanes on Mass. Ave., building a new entrance to the Hynes Convention Center Green Line stop, and moving the on-ramp to the Turnpike away from the Newbury Street-Mass. Ave. intersection, which will allow that junction to be narrowed for pedestrians.

Bikes on Blue?

No matter how many bicycle lanes or Bluebikes stations come to East Boston, the neighborhood still has one major cycling barrier: Boston Harbor. Aside from a wildly roundabout route through Chelsea, Everett, and Charlestown, it is just about impossible for bikers to get downtown.

So Lydia Edwards, the neighborhood’s city councilor, wants to make it at least a little easier to bring a bike on the Blue Line. At a Wednesday council meeting, she called for a future hearing to discuss whether the MBTA could reserve a rush-hour car that allowed cyclists to bring their bikes onboard.

Edwards sees the idea as a simple, cheap, and quick solution to helping cyclists get downtown, especially compared to such alternatives as building a bridge or adding a ferry for bikers.

“We’re asking for a pilot program that would allow for one car on the Blue Line to be dedicated to bikes,” Edwards said. “We’d like to see how that could work for a temporary amount of time. ... I don’t expect there to be a huge infrastructure retrofitting. Simply just have one car at the very end of the line dedicated for cyclists.”

Cyclists are currently allowed to bring bikes on MBTA heavy rail trains except during rush hour, which on the Blue Line runs between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MBTA officials indicated they are unlikely to try Edwards’s idea any time soon. Spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the agency is trying to create more space on vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic, so reserving one train for cyclists could be counterproductive.

“It is not feasible to dedicate an entire car for bikes, in light of ridership demand and the T’s desire to offer as much space as possible for physical distancing,” Pesaturo said. “Additionally, enforcing a new bike policy is not something the T wants to add to the regular duties of subway personnel at this time.”

Edwards suggested the policy could allow bikes on one car, rather than dedicating a car solely to cyclists. She also argued that ridership is low during the pandemic, so this may be the right time to try the idea.

Blue Line ridership has rebounded more than any other subway line but is still well below half its prepandemic ridership.

Before the pandemic, the Blue Line had the distinction as the only subway line that had seen ridership rise in recent months, which the MBTA attributed to a number of reasons — including the lack of easy biking and walking routes to Boston’s central business district.

The MBTA has also said that, under prepandemic crowding standards, the Blue Line was rarely at or over capacity. But some officials noted that riders traveling to and from Logan Airport may have caused some crowding anyway, with their luggage taking up extra space.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.