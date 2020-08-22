Light display illuminates importance of biodiversity at Franklin Park Zoo

John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England, said the light show offers a new kind of entertainment to individuals feeling restless during coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

“ Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience ,” an outdoor exhibition featuring large-scale plants and animals made of lanterns had a sold-out opening night on Friday, according to zoo officials. More than 50 arrangements — luminous tigers, gleaming peacocks, swarms of butterflies, and a 66-foot tunnel in the shape of a shark —adorn 72 acres of the park.

“Kids were smiling and laughing,” said Linehan, who also noted the show has already attracted first-time visitors to the park. “I think everyone was thrilled to be outdoors.”

The light show, organized with the Chinese lantern festival producer Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc., invites viewers to consider the importance of conserving the biodiversity of the planet. Graphics explaining the zoo’s efforts to conserve species, from local Blanding’s turtles and marbled salamanders to snow leopards in Mongolia, accompany the lanterns with information about ways participate in habitat preservation, Linehan said.

“This is at the heart of what we do,” he said. “It’s great to see people learning about these efforts while having a great time with their families.”

Admission, which costs $17.95 for zoo members and $19.95 for non-members, is capped at 2,200 each evening. Tickets, which must be purchased online in advance, are timed to keep crowds manageable and allow for social distancing. The full exhibition involves walking about 1.5 miles, making it good exercise, according to Lineham.

For the safety of zoo guests and staff, as well as the animals, visitors over the age of 2 must wear face masks and remain 6 feet apart from others at the park, zoo officials said.

The event is sold out for the remainder of the weekend, but tickets are still available for upcoming evenings, according to the exhibition site. The display is open nightly from 6 to 10:30 p.m. through Labor Day, and will remain open Thursday through Sunday until Nov. 1.

