Missing Brockton Fort Hood soldier a victim of ‘abusive sexual contact,’ Army says

Sergeant Elder N. Fernandes, 23, had been transferred to “ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” Lieutenant Colonel Chris Brautigam, a First Cavalry Division spokesman, said in an e-mail.

The Brockton soldier missing for five days from Fort Hood in Texas was the victim of sexual abuse and had been reassigned to a new unit within his brigade for his safety, an Army spokesman said Saturday evening.

An investigation is underway into the alleged assault, he said.

“We can confirm that there is an open investigation of abusive sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes,” said Brautigam.

Fernandes, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, was last seen Monday at a residence in Killeen, Texas, where Fort Hood is located. The next day, he did not report to work as scheduled, the Army said.

Prior to his disappearance, the unit’s sexual assault response coordinator was “working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options,” Brautigam said.

Also on Saturday, Fort Hood released a statement saying foul play is not suspected in Fernades’s disappearance, and it is not believed to be linked to other high-profile cases of missing personnel from the base. Two soldiers from the base have been found dead this summer.

“There is no connection between the disappearance of Sgt. Fernandes and any other ongoing cases at Fort Hood,” the statement said.

Another Fort Hood official said the Army’s priority is locating Fernandes, who was assigned to the First Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

“Our priority remains getting Sgt. Fernandes back with the people that care about him,” said Justin Redfern, commander of the 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, in the statement. “We are concerned for his well-being and want him to continue the care he was receiving before he went missing. Our unit and the Army have the resources to help him.”

Brautigam said the army has continued to search for Fernandes with Killeen police, including looking at unit areas, barracks, and motor pools.

“We have visited multiple areas throughout Central Texas and are grateful for the continued support and assistance from the community as we work to bring our teammate home,” he said in the statement.

Leaders in Ferandes’ unit had “initiated a dialogue with his family before his current absence and will remain in contact with them in our efforts to find him,” the First Calvary Division said in a statement.

Members of the Fernandes family could not be reached for comment Saturday night.

On Friday, his aunt said the family is worried for his well-being.

“The entire family’s trying to find out where he is,” Isabel Fernandes, his aunt, told the Globe on Friday night. “We all love him, we miss him, and we need him home with us.”

Fernandes lived in Cape Verde until he was about 8 or 9 years old. His family immigrated to the United States and settled in Brockton, where he lived until he joined the Army, his aunt said.

Fernandes is 5-foot-5 and weighs 133 pounds, according to the army, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Army physical training T-shirt and shorts, as well as black, orange, and yellow sneakers.

The Army asks anyone with information to contact the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command at 254-287-2722, the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-287-4001, or their local police department. People can also submit information anonymously at www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was also used.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.