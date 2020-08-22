One person killed in seven-car crash on Interstate 93 in Dorchester

One person was killed in a crash that involved seven vehicles, including an ambulance, on Interstate 93 in Dorchester on Saturday evening, according to State Police.
Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Freeport Street around 7:40 p.m. At least one person was seriously injured, police said.
The person who was killed was not on board the ambulance, officials said.
All northbound lanes of the highway remained shut at 10 p.m.
Detectives and officers from the crash reconstruction and crime scene units were on scene.
No further information was available.
This breaking news story will be updated if new information becomes available.
