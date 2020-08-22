Two arrested after fight breaks out among about 50 people on Mass. Ave in Boston

Two people were arrested after a large fight involving dozens of people broke out late Saturday morning at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, State Police said.

Around 11:08 a.m., two troopers were working a detail near Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street when the fight erupted, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

The melee involved an estimated 50 to 60 people, he said. State Police and Boston police responded to the scene and broke it up.