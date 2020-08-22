Two arrested after fight breaks out among about 50 people on Mass. Ave in Boston

Two people were arrested after a large fight involving dozens of people broke out late Saturday morning at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, State Police said.
Around 11:08 a.m., two troopers were working a detail near Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street when the fight erupted, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.
The melee involved an estimated 50 to 60 people, he said. State Police and Boston police responded to the scene and broke it up.
State Police arrested one person for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for using a foot, Procopio said. Boston police arrested another person, he said, but he did not know on what charges.
Advertisement
“I don’t have info on what may have sparked the fight yet,” Procopio said.
Boston police spokeswoman Shandra Pinto confirmed that officers responded to a report of a fight but could not immediately give further information.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.