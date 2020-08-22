fb-pixel;

Here’s what going back to school looks like in a pandemic

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated August 22, 2020, 58 minutes ago
Herriman cheerleaders carried the American flag before the start of a high school football game in Herriman, Utah.Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

For thousands of students across the United States, the living room is no longer the classroom.

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring prompted schools to close and shift to remote learning to mitigate the spread of the virus, in-person instruction has resumed in some states with the start of a new academic year.

Here’s what it looks like as some schools reopen during a global pandemic.

People entered a high school football game in Lafayette, Indiana. Michael Hickey/Getty
Students arrive by bus to Fort Loramie High School for their first day back to school in Fort Loramie, Ohio.Luke Gronneberg/Associated Press
Football players wore masks during practice in Thrall, Texas.Eric Gay/Associated Press
Rachel Adamus, right, helped her daughter Neva, 5, put on her mask before her first day of kindergarten in Dallas, Ga.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press


Fans watched a high school football game in Herriman, Utah.Chris Gardner/Getty
A kindergarten teacher checked a student's temperature before she enters the classroom in Decatur, Miss.Janine Vincent/Associated Press


Faculty distributed face masks to students on the first day of class in St. George, Utah. Chris Caldwell/Associated Press
The 276 member Whitehouse High School marching band practice marching techniques in the school's parking lot.Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph/Associated Press
First-grade students in Bristol, Virginia worked on their school issued iPads.David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier/Associated Press
A volleyball team wears face masks while on the bench during their game in Tyler, Texas.Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph/Associated Press
Wearing a face shield, a teacher listened to her 5th grade students during their first day back to school in Russia, Ohio.Luke Gronneberg/Associated Press
A bottle of hand sanitizer and a protective mask sit on a student's desk at an elementary school in Surprise, Arizona.Cheney Orr/Bloomberg
Students returned to Greenbrae Elementary School in Sparks, Nev.Scott Sonner/Associated Press
Elementary school students waited for classes to begin in Godley, Texas. LM Otero/Associated Press
Elementary school students used hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas.LM Otero/Associated Press
A teaching assistant talked to a kindergarten student she took his temperature in Decatur, Miss.Janine Vincent/Associated Press
Corinth Elementary School students exited their bus for their first day back to school in Corinth, Miss.Adam Robison/Associated Press

