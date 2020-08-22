Here’s what going back to school looks like in a pandemic

For thousands of students across the United States, the living room is no longer the classroom. After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring prompted schools to close and shift to remote learning to mitigate the spread of the virus, in-person instruction has resumed in some states with the start of a new academic year. Here’s what it looks like as some schools reopen during a global pandemic. People entered a high school football game in Lafayette, Indiana. Michael Hickey/Getty Students arrive by bus to Fort Loramie High School for their first day back to school in Fort Loramie, Ohio. Luke Gronneberg/Associated Press Football players wore masks during practice in Thrall, Texas. Eric Gay/Associated Press Rachel Adamus, right, helped her daughter Neva, 5, put on her mask before her first day of kindergarten in Dallas, Ga. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press Fans watched a high school football game in Herriman, Utah. Chris Gardner/Getty A kindergarten teacher checked a student's temperature before she enters the classroom in Decatur, Miss. Janine Vincent/Associated Press Faculty distributed face masks to students on the first day of class in St. George, Utah. Chris Caldwell/Associated Press The 276 member Whitehouse High School marching band practice marching techniques in the school's parking lot. Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph/Associated Press First-grade students in Bristol, Virginia worked on their school issued iPads. David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier/Associated Press A volleyball team wears face masks while on the bench during their game in Tyler, Texas. Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph/Associated Press Wearing a face shield, a teacher listened to her 5th grade students during their first day back to school in Russia, Ohio. Luke Gronneberg/Associated Press A bottle of hand sanitizer and a protective mask sit on a student's desk at an elementary school in Surprise, Arizona. Cheney Orr/Bloomberg Students returned to Greenbrae Elementary School in Sparks, Nev. Scott Sonner/Associated Press Elementary school students waited for classes to begin in Godley, Texas. LM Otero/Associated Press Elementary school students used hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. LM Otero/Associated Press A teaching assistant talked to a kindergarten student she took his temperature in Decatur, Miss. Janine Vincent/Associated Press Corinth Elementary School students exited their bus for their first day back to school in Corinth, Miss. Adam Robison/Associated Press
