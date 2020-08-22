For Enes Kanter, it’s no trouble living in the bubble

In some ways, this is still a dream to the Turkish Kanter — the opportunity to play pro ball, speak his mind on social issues, and use his platform to make changes.

Kanter said this is nothing new for him and other players from overseas who spend their time in the United States largely in solitude, manymiles away from family, to pursue their professional dream.

While there have been complaints, players leaving the bubble to pick up chicken wings, and others gallivanting while on family-related trips, Celtics center Enes Kanter is actually enjoying his time sequestered at Walt Disney World, surrounded by teammates and other buddies such as former teammate Steven Adams .

“I’m a single guy and obviously I haven’t seen my family in a long time, so I’m used to this life,” he said. “Especially if you ask any of the European players, we’re used to doing this every season.

“I’m not complaining, man. I feel like we should be blessed to be in this situation. I feel like life in the bubble is the safest place on Earth right now, so I think the only thing we need to focus on is basketball, just go out there and try to win.”

The Celtics began life in the bubble slowly, getting dusted by the Thunder in their scrimmage opener. But since then, they the Celtics have played some of the best basketball of any team in Orlando, and they’ve been impressive in their first three playoff wins over the 76ers.

“The first three scrimmage games was to get the dust off,” Kanter said. “I’ve been on many different teams and many playoffs and two Western Conference finals, and the one thing about this team — and I understand we’re a very talented team — but the most important thing for us is chemistry. And I feel like the Celtics have done a really good job of building that team chemistry before the bubble, that three-months-off period.”

Kanter pointed out several times during the pandemic hiatus that he wasn’t able to play much basketball because of the limitations. He was able to stay in decent shape using an exercise program designed by Celtics trainers. But he didn’t get into full basketball shape until he got to Orlando.

He turned in his best game of the bubble so far with 10 points and nine rebounds in the Game 2 win over Philadelphia.

“As a big man, when you don’t do anything for that long, you’re kind of like losing the feeling and losing the touch,” he said, “so right now I’ve been trying to do finishes around the rim and obviously try to run a lot because game shape is a different kind of shape.”





Off the court, Kanter has been outspoken on social issues throughout his career, and he chose to wear the word “Freedom” on the back of his jersey. He said the choice was easy.

“That’s the word I represent for my whole life,” he said. “There are lots of issues happening in Turkey and America and all over the world, so I feel like that word was representative of the people throughout the whole world who are fighting for their freedom and fighting for their rights.”

Kanter fans in his native country cannot watch Celtics games; they have been banned because of Kanter’s public criticism of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter has been banned from visiting Turkey and speaking to his family there. His father, Mehmet, also a critic of Erdogan, was released from prison in June after being indicted for apparent dealings with an adversary of Erdogan. Kanter can get updates on his father only through his brother, Kerem, who plays professionally in Spain.

“Right now, because I play for the Celtics, they literally ban every Celtics game in Turkey,” Kanter said. “Last year when I was playing for Portland and we made the Western Conference finals, they actually made it public and said, ‘We’re not going to show any of Enes’s games.'

“It’s crazy because all the fans are getting mad at me and I’m like, ‘What did I do?’

“You have to get some weird VPN code to put some weird passwords through to watch our games. But before all of this started, my dad came to my game six years ago. That was the only game he can, and he was very excited, so I hope if the travel ban is off, he would like to come to one of my games again.”

Kanter would love eventually to bring his entire family to the United States.





Before the Celtics settled in Orlando, Kanter made an impassioned speech to his teammates, some of whom were unhappy with the prospect of being away from their families for potentially three months.

“We were actually having a meeting,” he said, “and I said out loud, ‘Listen, this is going to be our family the next three months. Your teammate is your brother now. They are part of your family now.'

“That’s the way we need to look at it, because even before the quarantine, the most thing we missed is being around each other. I’m excited. I’m having fun with my teammates. Those are my brothers.”

Kanter also has been outspoken about athletes making anti-Semitic statements. Athletes such as NFL receiver DeSean Jackson and former NBA forward Stephen Jackson have made controversial comments in the past several weeks. Kanter said athletes have to be careful about offering uninformed opinions on social issues or race relations.

“I feel like we need to just eliminate discrimination and try to bring unity,” he said. “I feel like we only have one world to live. It doesn’t matter what your religion is, your skin color, your background.

“I believe the most important thing is leave your differences at the table and try to find what we have in common. We have to make this world better, together. Before everything. Before religion. Before the skin color, the human comes first.

“Whenever I see things happen on social media and people come out making comments about things they don’t even know about, I feel like it breaks my heart.

“But what I will say is educate yourself. When you’re an athlete, you have a big platform. I feel like the one tweet or one quote will inspire millions of people and kids, and it will do the opposite, too. I say educate yourself before you say anything about any kind of issue because it can hurt lots of fans and it can hurt lots of people.”

LUCKY BOUNCE

T’Wolves catch break in lottery

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, left, will be deciding who the team will take with the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. Anthony Souffle/Associated Press

It’s been difficult for the Timberwolves, who have reached the playoffs just once in the last 16 years and again are rebuilding. New general manager Gersson Rosas was gifted with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft after the Timberwolves jumped the Warriors and Cavaliers to win the lottery.

But there is no obvious No. 1 pick, like Zion Williamson last summer. Players such as LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and James Wiseman are candidates. Rosas is just glad the organization got some much-needed good news after another trying season. In February, Rosas was able to unload the disappointing Andrew Wiggins on the Warriors in exchange for D’Angelo Russell. The hope is the No. 1 pick will fit in well with the Timberwolves’ group of talented younger players.

“For our organization, for our group, it’s incredibly important,” Rosas said. “It’s another step forward, being in control the draft, being able to maximize our position. We’re fortunate. We talk about our focus on controlling thing we can control. Catching breaks are important in order to have a successful organization, and this is a big break for us.”

What’s tricky about this draft is there has been no recent in-person scouting. Zoom interviews may be the most prudent way to evaluate prospects during the pandemic.

“We feel like this is a good draft,” Rosas said. “There is no secret formula. This is no easy process. This is a great position to be in. We have an opportunity to move this franchise forward. This was a year for us to establish our identity, but this is a culmination of a lot of work for us. That’s why we love being in sports, it’s the breaks you can catch.

“We were fortunate to have most of the domestic college season. We were fortunate to have most of the international season. Since the pandemic began we’ve been working around the clock getting ready, knowing we could potentially have three picks in this draft. We’ve been in the process of interviewing players. The benefit is you have more time. Not having in-market workouts, still working through the combine process, makes it challenging. We’ll be prepared once draft night comes.”

Minnesota has never been a free agent destination and the organization has undergone several rebuilds that haven’t worked. Rosas’s first responsibility was to remove Wiggins’s contract from the books because he never lived up to his potential.

“There’s a lot of steps left in this journey for is, but this is a significant one,” Rosas said of winning the lottery. “We’re going to be very aggressive and we’re looking at every avenue to improve this team. We’ve got two young stars in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. We’ve got a great young core. We have a lot of upside. We need to continue to add high-level talent to this team. This positions us well moving forward.”

Minneapolis has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons starting with the murder of George Floyd. Days of protests and rioting followed, putting the under-the-radar city in the international spotlight.

“Minnesota’s gone through a lot here since the pandemic happened,” Rosas said. “Whether it’s the pandemic or the George Floyd tragedy. This is something for our fans, for our community. We’ve done the little things right, and the opportunity to catch a break like this just feels right. It feels right for our market, for our fans, and for our community.

“This is a break we needed and something that changes our future. We’re confident we’re going to be able to figure it out and we’re going find the best player moving forward.”

ETC.

Warriors could rebound quickly

Steph Curry and the Warriors could be back in championship contention next year after getting the No. 2 overall pick. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA, and emerged from the lottery with the No. 2 pick. Add a top prospect to a healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, along with the recently acquired Andrew Wiggins, and the club could be back in championship contention next year.

“Two is about as good as you could get. We’re happy,” GM Bob Myers said. “I know there’s a lot of narrative around trading our pick, but we don’t really know anything at this point. We just found out we got the No. 2 pick. Now it will be whether we like somebody there. We don’t entirely control the draft, but all we’ve got to like is two guys to be happy.”

The Warriors have been rumored to want to trade the pick for a veteran who could help immediately. Golden State also has a mid-level exception to add another veteran. The choices are plentiful.

“I have no idea what the value is of that pick or how much people covet it,” Myers said. “That is something that might play out over the next two months. I think we’ll be happy whatever path we take. The first thing you have to find out is how you rank your order. It’s time to focus, and we know there’s just one team in front of us. It’s going to depend on what kind of access [to draft prospects] we get. It’s no secret, the league and union are going to figure that out.”

With his team far out of the playoff contention even before the pandemic hit, after five consecutive years in the NBA Finals, Myers decided to travel to the bubble to catch some seeding and playoff games, without the anxiety of watching his own team.

“The league is constantly changing and what’s going on in this year’s playoffs is different from last year,” he said. “When you’re in it, it’s harder to be objective. We were so focused on our own journey. It’s nice to go in with no pressure. We’re not in this race. It allowed me to watch uninterrupted a lot of basketball.”

Layups

The Celtics are going to be busy on draft night with three first-round picks and a second-rounder, in what is considered a deep and balanced draft. There is no way the Celtics will draft four players, and take them all to training camp, after they did the same thing last season. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge made deals to amass those picks, but it’s likely he will move a couple of those first-rounders for future picks or an established veteran. Don’t be surprised if the Celtics also draft-and-stash a player overseas who would eventually join the team ... Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn has become a candidate for the job, as well as the Pelicans job. Vaughn has the Nets playing hard despite myriad injuries, and they pushed the second-seeded Raptors in the first two games of their first-round series. What could be viewed as a disappointment for the Nets is how standouts Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan opted out of playing for the durantion after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in June. There have been numerous players, such as Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet of the Clippers, and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, who returned after being cleared of COVID-19. Vaughn took a shorthanded lineup into the bubble, and the Nets drew raves with how well they executed in the seeding finale against the Trail Blazers, losing in the closing seconds in a game Portland had to win ... The firing of Alvin Gentry in New Orleans was not a surprise to those who watched the Pelicans inside the bubble. New Orleans never got better defensively and didn’t seem motivated to claim a playoff spot, even though one of the reasons the NBA opened up the field to several teams in the Western Conference was to give Zion Williamson a chance to reach his first postseason. Williamson did not look in great condition in the bubble, and the Pelicans looked confused and frustrated at times on the floor. When asked why his team played so poorly in Orlando, Gentry had no answer, and he likely knew his fate with GM David Griffin, who didn’t hire Gentry, and assistant GM Trajan Langdon in attendance for every game. Griffin will seriously consider Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, who coached the Cavaliers when Griffin was the GM in Cleveland.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.