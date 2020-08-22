fb-pixel;
red sox at orioles | 7:35 p.m. (nesn)

Game 28: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated August 22, 2020, 59 minutes ago
Martin Perez gets the start for the Red Sox on Saturday night against the Orioles.
Martin Perez gets the start for the Red Sox on Saturday night against the Orioles.

After Friday night’s 8-5 win, the Red Sox will go for four consecutive wins in the third game of the series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Lineups

RED SOX (9-18): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (2-3, 4.07)

ORIOLES (12-14): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alex Cobb (1-2, 3.76)

Time: 7:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cobb: Moreland 6-26, Bradley Jr. 5-22, Bogaerts 6-20, Martinez 10-19, Pillar 5-15, Vazquez 10-14, Devers 2-14, Lin 2-7, Peraza 2-5, Plawecki 1-2, Verdugo 1-2

Orioles vs. Perez: Nunez 4-12, Alberto 5-9, Smith Jr. 1-4, Mullins 0-3, Santander 0-3, Valaika 1-2, Ruiz 0-2, Severino 0-2

Stat of the Day: Martinez has a 1.497 OPS against Cobb in 20 career plate appearances.

Notes: Alex Verdugo has hit safely in his last 12 games ... Rafael Devers is 9-for-18 with two home runs and 7 RBIs in his last four games ... Moreland’s 1.288 OPS is good for second in MLB among players with a minimum of 50 plate appearances ... Perez is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA in four career starts at Camden Yards ... Friday night’s win marked the 20th time Bogaerts and Martinez homered in the same game.