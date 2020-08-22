Game 28: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After Friday night’s 8-5 win , the Red Sox will go for four consecutive wins in the third game of the series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (2-3, 4.07)

ORIOLES (12-14): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alex Cobb (1-2, 3.76)

Time: 7:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cobb: Moreland 6-26, Bradley Jr. 5-22, Bogaerts 6-20, Martinez 10-19, Pillar 5-15, Vazquez 10-14, Devers 2-14, Lin 2-7, Peraza 2-5, Plawecki 1-2, Verdugo 1-2

Orioles vs. Perez: Nunez 4-12, Alberto 5-9, Smith Jr. 1-4, Mullins 0-3, Santander 0-3, Valaika 1-2, Ruiz 0-2, Severino 0-2

Stat of the Day: Martinez has a 1.497 OPS against Cobb in 20 career plate appearances.

Notes: Alex Verdugo has hit safely in his last 12 games ... Rafael Devers is 9-for-18 with two home runs and 7 RBIs in his last four games ... Moreland’s 1.288 OPS is good for second in MLB among players with a minimum of 50 plate appearances ... Perez is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA in four career starts at Camden Yards ... Friday night’s win marked the 20th time Bogaerts and Martinez homered in the same game.



