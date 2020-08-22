Jaroslav Halak will be No. 1 focus as Bruins take on Lightning in second round

▪ Halak has to keep the job, one that until last week he hadn’t performed since a postseason stint (3 wins, 4 losses) with the Islanders in the spring of 2015.

Just a few caveats worth mentioning as the Bruins and Halak head into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday night vs. the Lightning:

It’s all in Jaroslav Halak’s hands now, glove and stick and blocker. Relegated to backup duty since arriving in Boston two years ago, the 35-year-old Slovak tender will be in the Bruins net for the duration of the 2020 playoffs.

▪ He must remain healthy. Ditto for everyone else among the 250 or so goalies, defensemen and forwards who’ll solidier on for the semis in the East and West.

▪ He’ll have to withstand the torrid rigors of a schedule in which the Bruins could twice face the Lightning on back-to-back nights. Beginning with Game 2 on Tuesday, he could be called upon to make six starts in nine nights. That’s tough on a forward who logs, say, 18 minutes a game, and infinitely more so on a goalie who, ideally, only leaves the ice for intermissions.

“For us, obviously, the biggest challenge is the advantage we lost in March — with two healthy goalies,” noted coach Bruce Cassidy in his Zoom presser on Saturday. “Now, Tuukka [Rask] is not here, so do we play [Dan] Vladar as a backup? Or do we have to ride Halak? And that’s a lot to ask for Jaro.”

If the job gets thrust upon Vladar, the Bruins’ postseason fortunes will rest with a 23-year-old Czech kid with a big smile, a bit of a sense of humor, and 00:00 NHL playing experience. None of those three provides much comfort at this time of year.

Halak is a solid, capable tender and a very nice, competent fit as Rask’s companion stopper. As a standalone No. 1, we don’t know, other than the three wins (3-1, 4-3, 2-1) he just strung together to help vanquish the ’Canes in Round 1. All of that, let’s not forget, came after the starting role landed on his head just a week ago when Rask abruptly departed bubbledom.

Rask made all four starts against Tampa in the pandemic-truncated 2019-20 regular season and went 1-2-1. But Halak has been around long enough, all the way back to his 2006-07 debut with the Canadiens, to have a handle on most of the Tampa shooters, their tendencies and coach Jon Cooper’s plan of attack. Cassidy said he figures Rask and Halak, as part of his prep, will discuss Tampa’s cavalcade of shooters before Sunday’s puck drop.

Halak also knows Tampa likes to attack with size, force and skill, and that he is one lucky doggo for the Bolts still to be without the injured Steve Stamkos (he of 422 goals and 832 career points).

Stamkos missed all five games of the series win over the Blue Jackets in Round 1. In part, that explains why one of the league’s top PP units submitted an 0-for-10 flatline on the advantage in Round 1.

During his Saturday Zoom presser, Cooper credited the Blue Jackets for taking very few penalties, leaving the Lightning with only the 10 power plays, and little chance of finding their puck-moving and shooting rhythm.

“I know our stat line is going to say 0 for 10,” mused Cooper. “But we did have some pretty darn good looks and nothing went in for us. You get to practice a little bit, but not that often, so hopefully we can draw a few more penalties [against the Bruins] and get our guys going.”

Whether at full strength or on the advantage, one of the Bolts’ strengths, said Cassidy, is for their left side defensemen to “pound the puck hard” from high, or above the left wing circle. Halak, he stressed, will have to be keenly aware of tracking low-to-high passes to that part of the ice.

Ryan McDonagh is one of those left-side D-men. He doesn’t figure Halak’s off-the-bench service presents the Bolts with an advantage.

“I mean, you’re talking about a team’s backup, but in reality he’s been a starter before and he’s played in playoff series, played in big games and ultimately got [the Bruins] through a series-clinching game there,” said McDonagh, the former Ranger blue liner. “So it would be a different mind-set, I think, if it was a younger goalie who hadn’t had a lot of playoff experience, let alone NHL experience.”

McDonagh did not bring up the subject of Vladar. But it was understood.

“With the talent they have out there, I mean, we are going to try to limit the shots and clear shots they take,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand said. “Because those guys score goals, that’s what they do, and that’s what they’re good at. Jaro’s going to do what he needs to do to be ready.”

Ready or not, the Bruins’ best bet now, their only reasonable wager, is to grab hold of Halak and hope.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.