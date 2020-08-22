Poor play by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy makes for a memorable day

Woods shot 2-over-par 73 to end the day at 1 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished with a 3-over 74, including a disastrous effort at the par-5 second hole where an attempted chip ricocheted behind him and into the water. The result was a triple bogey. Through three holes, his scorecard had an unorthodox look: 3-8-2.

Two of the world’s most famous golfers being paired on a weekend at the Northern Trust would normally be cause for crowds, drama, and breathtaking golf. Yet Saturday’s version in the third round carried little more noise than the woods of Norton naturally produce on their own. Added to that, a series of uncharacteristic blunders resulted in a tumble even farther down the leaderboard for both golfers.

Somewhere between the unusual looking scorecards and the casual post-round meal they shared, it’s safe to say it was a strange day for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy .

At the end of the day, McIlroy was even par for the tournament, 22 shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. The two will be the day’s second pairing on Sunday, teeing off five and a half hours before the tournament leader.

All in all, it was a day to forget for two golfers with 19 major championships between them.

It was also another reminder of how different tournaments are amid the coronavirus pandemic. Where boisterous crowds would inevitably flock to any round with Woods and McIlroy, the current PGA policy of playing without spectators meant their day was a mostly muted performance.

This was briefly interrupted by three spectators who cut through the woods near the seventh tee, according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. However after watching Woods and McIlroy tee off, they were asked to leave by officials.

The eerie lack of fans at the Northern Trust was further highlighted by the two golfers’ post-round meal. Instead of normally having to disappear instantly into the clubhouse amid a rush of eager autograph-seekers, Woods and McIlroy calmly sat down for an outdoor hamburger lunch together at a picnic table near the media center.

Western Mass. native Richy Werenski made just three pars on the back nine Saturday, an inward 41 capping a 4-over 75 that was just two shots off the day's worst round. Rob Carr/Getty

Trouble for Werenski

For South Hadley’s Richy Werenski, Saturday was an up-and-down experience. Through the first nine holes, he was 2 under and well on his way to keeping pace with his first two rounds (in which he finished a 69 and 67).

The back nine was a different story. Having already double-bogeyed No. 10, he bogeyed the 11th and 12th as well. Another double-bogey on No. 14 led to an eventual 75 for the day. He’s 2 under through three rounds.

Keegan Bradley, a Hopkinton High product, finished Saturday with a 2-under 69. Overcoming bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes, Bradley managed a birdie on the challenging par-4 13th.

Bradley sat at 9 under, T22, heading into Sunday. Bradley entered the Northern Trust ranked 112th on the FedExCup standings, so he still has some work to do in order to reach a top-70 FedExCup cutline to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

Make yourself at home

Louis Oosthuizen shot a 3-under 68, finishing the day at 15 under and alone in fourth place. Having started the weekend ranked 99th in the FedExCup standings, he’s put himself on course to advance to the BMW Championship.

Yet for the 37-year-old Oosthuizen, the rest of his year will be an unusual one regardless of how he finishes this weekend. A native of South Africa, Oosthuizen is already aware that he most likely won’t be able to return to his home country for the foreseeable future.

“They’re still doing quarantine down there, and it’s just a lot of things going on,” Oosthuizen told reporters earlier in the week. “I think it’ll be a lot of risk going, and I’m not sure if I can get back here. Probably going to give it a skip this year. I’ll be playing quite a few more events on this side.”

Five other players — Harry Higgs, Alex Noren, Cameron Davis, Si Woo Kim, and Russell Henley — have played themselves into the top 70 through three rounds.

Louis Oosthuizen split the fairway with his tee shot on No. 9 Saturday, but missed the green with his approach and made his second of three bogeys in the third round. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Hit the showers

Play was suspended briefly on Saturday due to inclement weather. A 50-minute delay began at 3:45 p.m.

It was the first weather delay at TPC Boston since the 2013 Deutsche Bank Championship. That year, delays occurred on Sunday and Monday (as the tournament was held from Friday through Labor Day).